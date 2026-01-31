What Happened to Keyonte George? Jazz Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Nets

The Utah Jazz fell to the Brooklyn Nets in a battle of the NBA’s lower-tier teams, losing 109-99 without star forward Lauri Markkanen. However, one moment stole all the attention from the otherwise normal January game. Jazz guard Keyonte George exited tonight’s game with an injury. Here’s what happened to him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Why Did Keyonte George Leave the Game? What Injury Did He Suffer?

With about 2:40 left in the final quarter, Nets rookie Nolan Traore drove in, getting some contact on George before the Jazz guard started limping, holding his left leg while bouncing around on his right. During the dead ball resulting from his foul on Traore, George checked out of the game and immediately headed to the locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after he left, it was announced that he wasn’t returning to the game with a left ankle sprain, but it didn’t have much bearing on the final result, especially since the Nets were already up by nine when he left. According to an X-Ray, nothing serious was revealed, and head coach Will Hardy will see how the injury looks tomorrow before making a decision.

This is a developing story.