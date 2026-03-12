What Happened to Keyonte George? Jazz Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Knicks

The Utah Jazz suffered from another injury. The Western Conference bottom feeders are keeping it close against an almost healthy New York Knicks team. But the dreams of pulling off a major upset seemed bleak after an incident in the fourth quarter. The Jazz’s talented scorer Keyonte George took an abrupt exit to the locker room.

It wasn’t a contact injury. Before making his exit, George held his right hamstring and rushed straight to the locker room. Later, the Jazz announced the 22-year-old will miss the remainder of the game against the Knicks. Keyonte George was having a decent game before being forced off the court.

George compiled 14 points and five assists in just 20 minutes against the Knicks. He recorded the second-highest net differential for any Jazz player. Had Utah been able to finish the game with George’s efficient scoring talent, there may have been a chance to upset the Knicks, who have shown signs of slipping up recently.

However, the greater concern is for Keyonte George’s health.

The Jazz star has taken a defining leap in his third season. The 2023 first-round pick is averaging a career-high 23.8 points per game. He had just managed to return from a lengthy ankle sprain. That injury kept him out for six straight games before returning on a soft minutes restriction. Just as that chapter passed, George may have to deal with another recovery process.

The concerning part was the 22-year-old rushing to the locker room. It was as if Keyonte George knew something didn’t feel right. There’s no conclusive update on the extent of his injury. That should be clarified in the coming hours or after the game.

Keyonte George’s injury sparks Knicks fightback

As mentioned, George was on pace to have a dynamic performance against the Knicks. The Jazz were leading most of the way through. Their largest lead reached 18 points in the first half. But the game changed in the third quarter. The Knicks, who are on a two-game losing streak, showed great team chemistry to wipe away a massive lead in minutes.

Keyonte George could have helped the Utah Jazz manage their nerves. He had eight points, while missing just one shot in the quarter. Sadly, he was forced off with an injury after playing just six minutes in the quarter.

The Knicks took the opportunity in front of them. The Eastern Conference powerhouse went on a 38-11 run from the end of the third to the midway point of the fourth quarter. They managed to turn the tables on Utah in a flash. They now sit with a convincing double-digit lead against one of the worst-performing teams in the league.

Four Knicks players have scored 20 or more points in the contest now. Jordan Clarkson played a pivotal role in the team’s 20-7 fourth-quarter start.

The Knicks have only lost two of the 29 games when they managed to have an advantage exceeding 16 points. Utah did show its spark, even with a depleted roster. It’s unfortunate that their best player couldn’t finish the game.