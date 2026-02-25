What Happened to Khris Middleton? Mavs Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Nets

Just two days after a season-high 25-point outburst, Khris Middleton’s night against the Brooklyn Nets ended in the locker room. The Mavericks’ rather open future plan for the All-Star forward might take a concerning turn after his injury. The newly acquired star headed to the locker room, and here’s what transpired subsequently at the Barclays Center.

Middleton went down briefly in the second quarter when he bumped into Nets center Nic Claxton. The forward then went to the bench and was evaluated for a few minutes before he returned to close out the half. But the stinger he suffered in his right shoulder kept him out for longer than expected at the break. It was in the third when the Mavericks announced that he wouldn’t return to the floor.

Then videos emerged from the game showing Middleton clearly bothered by his shoulder. He posted six points, five rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Caleb Martin started the second half in his place. The Mavericks acquired Middleton, a Texas A&M product, when they traded Anthony Davis and others to the Washington Wizards. Middleton came into Tuesday’s game averaging 17 points and 4.6 rebounds in three games in Dallas colors.

In addition to dropping a team-high 25 points, he added seven rebounds and seven assists in the 134-130 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. It also marked the end of a 10-game losing streak. For this season, Middleton is averaging 10.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 38 games so far. This is his lowest since his rookie year in the 2012-13 season, prompting questions about his future plans.

Khris Middleton has the ball in his court

The 34-year-old is on an expiring contract, making him a free agent at the end of the season. This prompted the Dallas front office to get proactive, and they are now ready to part ways, according to league insider Marc Stein.

“Dallas has essentially left it up to newly acquired Khris Middleton to decide if he wants to stay with his new team for the rest of the season or seek a buyout, league sources say,” Stein said. “Middleton can still join a playoff-bound team if he is waived by March 1 (Sunday), but he could just opt to stay put and see where it leads… As has been conveyed to Middleton, Dallas will certainly still have a need for shooting next season.”

Middleton’s average of 24.4 minutes shows he can still be a valuable addition. The Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, and Milwaukee Bucks (after pursuing a disabled player exception for Taurean Prince) could be immediate potential landing spots that could use shooting depth. However, staying put might be better for the veteran, since the Mavericks are in a so-called rebuild anyway, and that locker room could surely use some experience.