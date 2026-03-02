What Happened to Klay Thompson? Mavs Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Thunder

The plague continues to haunt the Dallas Mavericks. The team was staring at a long list of injuries before taking on the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. Star rookie Cooper Flagg is still on the sidelines suffering from a foot injury. Matters have turned worse now that Klay Thompson appears to have suffered a non-contact injury.

According to Underdog, the Mavericks have ruled out the veteran sharpshooter for the second half against OKC. They term his injury as a ‘right abductor contusion’. It’s unclear when the injury occurred. The former Warriors star played 15 minutes in the first half without showing any signs of discomfort.

Thompson scored seven points, including one three-pointer, before exiting the game in the second quarter.

Injuries have derailed the four-time champion’s career. He was out for nearly two seasons since the 2019 NBA Finals. Thompson suffered both a torn ACL and an Achilles tear in that span. However, he doesn’t have a history of abductor injuries. The Mavericks recently rested him on the backend of a back-to-back as a precaution.

Nonetheless, losing Klay Thompson is another major blow for the injury-riddled Dallas Mavericks. The already shorthanded team trailed by double-digits before Thompson’s abrupt exit. Rallying against a mostly healthy Thunder team without the veteran’s shooting acumen is nearly improbable for the Mavericks.

At 35, Klay Thompson has been one of the Mavericks’ players to consistently take the court. He’s played in 53 contests this season, averaging 11.5 points while converting nearly 40% of his threes. He’s now added to an injury report that features Flagg, Daniel Gafford, Naji Marshall, and PJ Washington. Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II are also out for the season.

Klay Thompson’s future with the Mavericks stays on ice

The Mavericks are the 12 seed in a competitive Western Conference. With a 21-38 record and injuries derailing their season once again, Dallas isn’t expected to make the postseason. That led to their pivot. The front office’s focus is on assembling a competitive roster around Cooper Flagg’s talents.

That’s the reason they sent Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell to the Washington Wizards during the trade deadline. During this time, the team was also rumored to find a trade for Klay Thompson. The 35-year-old sharpshooter has taken a reduced role for Jason Kidd, readily coming off the bench for the Mavericks.

Dallas couldn’t find the right partner. But there’s a high chance that they resume talks during the summer. With Irving also set to return, the Mavericks want to use their cap space wisely. Thompson is currently in the second year of his $50 million contract with the franchise. The 2026-27 campaign comes without a player or team option.

With young players like Ryan Nembhard earning a standard contract and Brandin Williams’ emergence, Klay Thompson’s role has severely reduced. He’s still an electric shooter, which may see the Mavericks keep him until the end of his contract. But if another path does open up, it’s likely a trade could come over the summer.