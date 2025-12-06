brand-logo
What Happened to LaMelo Ball? Hornets Star Exits Raptors Game With Injury

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 5, 2025 | 9:55 PM EST

Link Copied!
The Charlotte Hornets’ matchup tonight against the Toronto Raptors took a sudden turn when LaMelo Ball exited the game, heading to the locker room in the third quarter. It immediately raised concern for the 24-year-old point guard, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career.

“LaMelo Ball left tonight’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Toronto Raptors with left ankle soreness and is out for the rest of the game,” veteran reporter Michael Scotto wrote on X. It confirmed that the team’s floor general is dealing with an ankle injury. However, the extent of it remains uncertain.

The sequence occurred in the third quarter, with 9:48 left. Brandon Ingram outlet-passed the ball to Jamal Shead on the Hornets’ side of the court. Ball moved over to defend him, but appeared to slide, putting intense pressure on his right ankle. He got up, but had to be helped off the court by team officials.

Before exiting, Ball delivered a steady performance. In 12 minutes, he recorded 11 points on 4-9 shooting, along with three assists, two rebounds, and a steal.

