What Happened to Luka Doncic? Lakers Star Misses 2nd Half vs Clippers With Bad News

The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the LA Clippers tonight at Intuit Dome, hoping to make it a three-game winning streak after an unfortunate loss to the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup Finals. Unfortunately, the team has suffered yet another setback, this time for superstar Luka Doncic.

Doncic was seen limping during the second quarter after landing awkwardly, but stayed in the game, noticeably struggling with his shooting. The guard was missing as the game continued after halftime, and it was reported that he had suffered a contusion on his left leg and would be ruled out for the rest of the night.

This is a massive blow for a Lakers team already struggling with backcourt injuries, with Austin Reaves sidelined due to his calf, as well as Gabe Vincent due to a back injury. Apart from them, the team is also missing Deandre Ayton and Rui Hachimura tonight, so the pressure is on LeBron James and the reserves to make a comeback.