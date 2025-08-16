What Happened to Luka Doncic? Slovenia Star Hobbles to Locker Room After Suffering Injury vs. Latvia

While the NBA season is yet to begin, the Los Angeles Lakers fans have already suffered an injury scare. This happened when all eyes were on Luka Doncic, who was leading his native Slovenia against Latvia in a preparation game, ahead of the highly anticipated EuroBasket 2025. Everything was looking great, with Doncic looking to spearhead a third-quarter comeback, until tragedy struck during an attacking play for Slovenia.

The Lakers’ superstar suffered an unexpected knee injury after his teammate collided with him. At first, no one noticed that the point guard had gone down, but soon everyone realized that there was something wrong. The Slovenian medics rushed onto the court as Doncic looked in visible discomfort. What sent chills in Slovenia and Los Angeles was when things looked ugly as Luka Doncic hobbled off the court. So, does this mean it’s the end of Doncic’s dream to lead Slovenia to a podium finish at the EuroBasket 2025?

Well, no. That’s because as soon as the guard headed to the locker room, reports suggested that Luka wanted to re-enter the game, but the medical staff was holding him back. This indicates that Doncic’s injury isn’t major, and taking him off the court was precautionary. More so, because Doncic has finally made his way back to the bench with ice on his right and has started to walk again, which is a great sign for his fans. Even if visuals send positive signals, there’s an air of caution in Los Angeles.

However, the Lakers Nation will hold its breath until the Slovenian superstar himself confirms that he’s fit to play in the next game, after he’s been sidelined from this game against Latvia. Luka Doncic had 26 points in the first half, as he was looking in great shape until he got hurt, which makes this injury even more disappointing. Nonetheless, the Lakers Nation, along with Slovenian fans, will be more than happy to lose this preparticipation game against Latvia if it means that Luka Doncic is fit for the rest of the summer.

That’s because of how well the point guard has been playing for his nation so far. So, as we await an update on Doncic’s health, why don’t we take a look at the summer he’s had so far with the Slovenian national team?

How has Luka Doncic been playing so far for Slovenia?

As we all witnessed, Luka Doncic entered the summer in arguably the best shape of his life. So, without a doubt, big things were expected from the Los Angeles Lakers‘ point guard. However, to be honest, Doncic hasn’t really hit the stride running in the first four of the six preparation games, which Slovenia is scheduled to play in.

The 26-year-old five-time All-NBA guard made his debut against Germany, where he scored 19 points along with 3 rebounds and five assists. However, while Doncic had a pretty solid outing, Slovenia ended up losing their first friendly game, 89-103.

via Getty SAITAMA, JAPAN – AUGUST 01: Luka Doncic #77 of Team Slovenia celebrates after Slovenia defeated Team Spain in a Men’s Basketball Preliminary Round Group C game at Saitama Super Arena on August 01, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Luka did not play in the next game with Germany and skipped the one scheduled against Lithuania to keep his body fresh. So, head coach Aleksander Sekulic decided to bring back his superstar for tonight’s game only to witness an injury scare. Nonetheless, Doncic did look in great rhythm tonight and was looking like a real threat.

So, you could say that so far, Doncic has had a rollercoaster of a summer. Well, with him now suffering an injury, things aren’t going to go much smoother from here on. For now, L.A. supporters can only hope that it’s a small bump along the way and not something that can derail their entire season. In the meantime, we all await an official statement from Slovenia’s end and keep a close eye on any developments on the situation, whether it’s for the best or worse.