What Happened to NBA Christmas Day Uniforms? Why the League Ended Custom Holiday Jersey

The NBA Christmas Day games used to feel different. Bigger, warmer, and a little more magical. The stars were still there, the matchups still mattered, but so did the details. Festive courts. Special-edition jerseys. A holiday vibe that made those games feel like events, not just another slot on the schedule. Then 2017 came along, and quietly, something changed. The little touches disappeared. And with them, a bit of the Christmas charm fans still miss today.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What Were NBA Christmas Day Uniforms?

Christmas Day jerseys once carried a soul of their own. Reserved only for games played on December 25, they felt ceremonial and rare. Holiday spirit flowed through rich reds, greens, and creamy tones. Fonts curled with personality and snowflakes for the NBA logo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Influences echoed greeting cards and cozy sweaters. Therefore, every matchup felt wrapped like a gift. These uniforms never returned on other nights, which made Christmas basketball feel sacred, intentional, and deeply emotional for fans watching traditions unfold.

ADVERTISEMENT

The evolution peaked between 2008 and 2016. In 2008, a snowflake framed the league emblem. By 2012, bold monochrome looks arrived with dramatic script lettering and nostalgic flair. Meanwhile, teams stitched hidden stories into the fabric.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Golden State Warriors featured bridge patterns. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves leaned into tree imagery for the NBA Christmas Day. Wax seals and textured embroidery elevated the details.

When Did NBA Start Using Christmas Day Jerseys?

These special jerseys found their first spark in 2008. Back then, the league tested the waters with familiar uniforms, gently marked by a snowflake circling the NBA emblem. It felt symbolic rather than bold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came 2012. The real transformation arrived. Ten teams stepped onto the floor wearing fully customized, single-tone looks labeled “Big Color.” Letting exclusivity define them. X-Mas finally looked different, and immediately the fans took note.

Between 2012 and 2016, Adidas turned Christmas basketball into a design showcase. Each season carried a fresh idea. 2013 saw the emergence of oversized branding with sleeved “Big Logo” looks.

While 2014 replaced surnames with first names, inviting intimacy. 2015 leaned into flowing scripts inspired by holiday cards. Creativity peaked. Emotion followed. However, 2017 closed the chapter, as Nike chose uniform consistency over festive expression.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Did the NBA Stop Wearing Christmas Day Uniforms?

The final bow for Christmas-specific NBA jerseys arrived during the 2015 to 2016 campaign. December 25, 2016, marked the last night fans saw holiday-themed looks on the league’s biggest stage. The moment carried quite a weight. A tradition built on festivity and flair reached its conclusion. Soon after, 2017 ushered in change, as Nike stepped in and festive exclusives stepped out.

What followed felt cleaner, calmer, and far less magical. Beginning with the 2016 to 2017 season, teams suited up in regular rotations. Icon. Association. Statement. City. Familiar names replaced seasonal wonder. Consistency took priority over celebration. One night no longer meant one look. Thus, a nine-year ritual faded, leaving Christmas games brighter on the calendar than on the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Did the NBA End Custom Christmas Day Jerseys?

The question still lingers among fans who cherished the NBA Christmas Day flair on the hardwood. The turning point came after 2016, when Nike assumed control for the 2017-2018 season and steered away from holiday exclusives. Instead, the league embraced a four jersey cycle.

However, branding was not the only voice in the room. Player responses mattered. Earlier experiments, especially the 2013 sleeved looks, drew criticism for disrupting shooting rhythm and comfort. That feedback echoed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Nike found confidence in broader creative lanes, leaning heavily on City designs for marquee dates. As a result, festive risk gave way to flexibility. The calendar stayed special. The uniforms became familiar again.

How Did the Adidas-to-Nike Switch Impact Christmas Jerseys?

The handover to Nike followed an eight-year partnership revealed in 2015, drawing the Adidas chapter to a close. With that shift, Christmas exclusives disappeared. What once defined December 25 between 2008 and 2016 quietly bowed out. While the calendar stayed festive, the visuals changed tone. Tradition yielded to a new philosophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adidas had shaped the holiday identity brick by brick. A snowflake accent appeared in 2008. Full custom looks emerged in 2012. Sleeves and oversized crests arrived in 2013. Flowing scripts charmed fans in 2015 and 2016. Each design lived only on Christmas.

Nike chose another route. Four-year round editions took over. Branding stayed steady, and fabric innovation led. One night stopped dressing differently.

Moreover, last year, LeBron James tweeted about the matter. He said: “Not having Xmas day unis anymore really sucks! That was a great feeling walking into the locker room and seeing those. It was literally like receiving a 🎁! Whomp whomp! 🤷🏾‍♂️”

What Do NBA Teams Wear on Christmas Day Now?

The NBA Christmas Day basketball now arrives dressed in familiarity. Teams step onto the floor wearing Nike’s regular lineup. White Association sets the tone, and the icon brings the core colors. Meanwhile, the statement adds contrast. And the city carries character.

This format has ruled since the 2017-2018 season. Alongside these, Classic and Earned looks appear sparingly. Therefore, December 25 blends seamlessly into the calendar while visual continuity stays firmly intact. Yet the holiday still finds subtle expression.

City jerseys lean into local stories and often headline marquee games, including popular selections seen again in 2022. Looking ahead to December 25, 2025, the formula holds steady. No special creations await. Instead, throwback Classics and clean pairings return, like white versus green traditions.

Well, with or without the special jerseys, Christmas Day in the NBA will be as happening as ever. Five games wait to unfold for the fans to relish. Let’s see who all emerge glorious at the end of the 48-minute-long battle.