What Happened to OG Anunoby? Star Exits Knicks vs. Celtics Game With Injury

OG Anunoby was a game-time decision to open the season for the New York Knicks against the Cleveland Cavaliers. But by the end of the regulation, he stood with the team-high minutes, points, and rebounds. No wonder the new HC, Mike Brown, called him a monster. However, his history of nagging injuries has followed him in their second regular-season matchup against the Boston Celtics.

With 5:17 remaining in the game and the Knicks leading 93-81, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown went up for a layup. But being the defensive maestro, Anunoby jumped to swipe his hand across the opponent’s head to block his attempt. While he couldn’t save the point, Anunoby seemed to land on his feet awkwardly and immediately realized something was up.

“OG Anunoby is getting worked on by Knick trainers after walking off with an apparent leg injury. Doesn’t seem like he’s going to the back/locker room, which could be a positive sign,” tweeted SNY’s Ian Begley.

On the broadcast, Anunoby limped to the bench after guarding Brown. Seeing the game progress without a break, though, he told his coaches that he was okay and returned to the court, trying to be involved. But as guard Mile McBride threw him the ball at midcourt, the Knicks’ No. 8 had to call for a timeout.

Anunoby had a cramp due to that landing. But he did not go to the locker room after being attended by the trainers, which could be a positive sign. He was also seen pedaling the stationary bike in the tunnel to get some warm-up. Soon enough, Anunoby returned to the Knicks bench.

Though the severity of his cramp remains unclear, his ability to remain in the environment of the game has helped alleviate the early anxiety about the severity of his injury.

He was previously listed as ‘probable’ with a left ankle sprain before the matchup, but ended up playing against the Celtics anyway. He ended the night with 10 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals in 29 minutes. After the team’s 105-95 win over the visitors in Madison Square Garden, Begley reported Knicks HC Mike Brown’s address of Anunoby’s condition.

“OG Anunoby would have been able to go back in the game if needed, Mike Brown said. Anunoby had a cramp and left the floor in the fourth quarter. Seems like a non-issue.”

But this wasn’t a one-off case for Anunoby.

For their season opener against the Cavaliers, Anunoby poured in 12 first-half points to end with a team-high 24 points on an efficient 9-for-17 scoring, including 4-for-9 from deep with 14 rebounds in 38 minutes. He scored the team’s final four points and was an absolute menace on the defense.

He also suffered a sprained hand during their game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi earlier this month. He also sat out New York’s final two preseason games as a precaution.

The reason is understandable, too.

Since acquiring him midway through the 2023–2024 regular season, the Knicks have thrived with Anunoby in the lineup. With him, they are 65–32. However, the numbers don’t lie when he’s sidelined: New York finished 30–29 without him in 2023–2024 and 6–2 in the last season.

Anunoby’s presence on the pre-game injury report signals that the team was cautious in its approach. Staff will make sure to monitor him closely going into their next matchup against the Miami Heat. But without a doubt, Anunoby has already impressed his new head coach.

Mike Brown praises OG Anunoby’s dominance against the Cleveland Cavaliers

OG Anunoby put on a highlight-filled night against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the Knicks’ season opener, finishing the game with 24 points and 14 rebounds. He guarded multiple Cavs players, and Mike Brown heaped praise on him during the post-game conference: “OG was a monster… he was our defensive player of the game. He guarded multiple guys tonight, and his energy on both ends set the tone for us.”

Alongside Anunoby, the Knicks were led by Jalen Brunson’s 23 points and Karl-Anthony Towns‘ 19. Brown, who debuted as Knicks head coach this game, made adjustments and contained the third-quarter surge from the Cavaliers, including a pivotal 14-0 fourth-quarter run that sealed the game. “OG’s impact doesn’t always show in the box score, but tonight it did,” Brown said. “When you have someone who can defend multiple positions like that and still give you 24 and 14, it changes everything. He and KAT really anchored us tonight.”

Looking ahead, the Knicks are going to face the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Sunday. The Heat are coming off a blowout win against the Grizzlies, and Towns will have to show up offensively against a monstrous defensive frontcourt. OG Anunoby is going to have a challenging defensive matchup against Norman Powell, and it might end up deciding how the game goes.