What Happened to Onyeka Okongwu? Hawks Star Heads to Locker Room vs Knicks With Injury

ByNandjee Ranjan

Jan 2, 2026 | 8:50 PM EST

The Atlanta Hawks Onyeka Okongwu exited the game against the New York Knicks on Friday in the first quarter due to an apparent laceration. With 11 points in just seven minutes, the Hawks center was off to a great start at Madison Square Garden before heading to the locker room with just over a minute remaining in the opening quarter to treat a cut.

There were doubts about his possible return. However, Okongwu returned in the second quarter to resume the night, adding two more points in the next six minutes. He was leading the Hawks’ offense alongside Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who was leading in the absence of Trae Young. The Hawks guard missed the third game with a right quad contusion.

This is a developing story. 

