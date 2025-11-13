What Happened to Paolo Banchero? Magic Star Heads to Locker Room vs Knicks

The Orlando Magic’s matchup tonight against the New York Knicks took a sudden turn as Magic star Paolo Banchero exited the game, heading to the locker room midway through the second quarter. There wasn’t an obvious moment of contact, but it’s a worrying sign for the 23-year-old forward, who rarely shows visible discomfort.

Soon afterwards, the Orlando Magic released an update on social media, providing clarity. On X, the team announced, “Paolo Banchero, left groin strain. He is questionable to return.” It was confirmed that Orlando’s leading scorer is dealing with a soft-tissue injury, but the extent of his condition remains unknown. However, following that, another update revealed that the forward wouldn’t be returning for tonight’s matchup.

Before the injury, Banchero had contributed consistently. In the 12 minutes he played, he logged 4 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists, along with a steal and a block. He also logged a +9 plus/minus, indicating that the team performed well with him on the court.

This is the first time that Paolo has been forced to sit out a game due to a groin strain, and given how pivotal Banchero has been to the Magic‘s early season offense, any absence is going to have ripples across the roster.

After the game, Banchero revealed that he tried to re-enter the game, but still felt discomfort. He also said, “I’ll get the MRI and start treatment from there. But hopefully, (the timeline is) not very long.”

This season, Banchero is averaging 21.7 points and 8.7 rebounds, but has struggled with his efficiency, particularly from beyond the arc, shooting just under 25% from this range.

His scoring averages are down, but Banchero has made up for the drop in three-point efficiency by utilizing his size and driving more frequently, resulting in 9.3 free throws per game, the third-highest in the league, which has driven up his True Shooting Percentage by 2.6 percentage points.

In Banchero’s absence, Tristan da Silva and Anthony Black have split playing time as the Magic switch between a more traditional five-man lineup and a smaller, faster one that takes advantage of Anthony Black’s speed and size at the guard spot.

Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane have also stepped up at the time of writing, with Wagner logging 26 points and Bane dishing out 7 dimes with 17 points, propelling the Magic to a 13-point lead with 8:07 left in the fourth.

Now, the Magic need to make sure to close the game out well against the Knicks to earn their sixth win of the season.

Cracks in the Orlando Magic’s Foundation Between Paolo Banchero and Jamahl Mosley

The Orlando Magic have taken a sharp turn from their offseason promise to a frustrating start to the season. Despite trading for Desmond Bane to elevate their offense and perimeter shooting, the team’s 5-6 start has revealed tension between star forward Paolo Banchero and head coach Jamahl Mosley.

Some reports suggest that Mosley has “lost the locker room,” and that if he doesn’t figure it out fast, “This is on track to go from being the fun young team with potential to being the disappointment that gets the coach fired.”

The internal issues spilled out into public view after the Magic’s 111-107 loss to the Celtics. Paolo scored 28 points, but Orlando fell apart late due to poor decision-making.

In the post-game conference, an irritated Mosley remarked, “Seventeen turnovers for 29 points. It has nothing to do with the rotation. Thank you.” Banchero’s words didn’t help calm the speculation, because when asked about the team’s system, he said, “I mean, I don’t know. I don’t know about that one.”

While Banchero’s numbers have been strong, the team’s offense has stagnated.

The Magic are currently 19th in the offensive rating, and their defense, which kept them afloat in previous years, has dropped to 14th, down from 2nd last year.

Bane has also had a tough start to the year, shooting just 27.7% from three, down from 39.2% last year. If the rift between Mosley and Banchero continues, the Magic risk turning from a hopeful Eastern Conference contender to a roster undone by internal fractures.