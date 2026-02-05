What Happened to Peyton Watson? Nuggets Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Knicks

The game between Knicks and the Nuggets is racking up casualties as it continues. But the setbacks are mounting on Denver’s side. After a mid-game collison left both Spencer Jones and Karl-Anthony Towns injured, the Nuggets had one more player leave the court during a very tight game. And this time it’s their most reliable young star who held down the fort in Nikola Jokic’s absence.

Peyton Watson left early in the fourth quarter after a play. He was limping and holding his leg after a likely hamstring injury. The Nuggets have not yet announced his status.

Watson was rushing to the rim to make a pass to Jokic. But unfortunately, his hamstring seized in that moment. It was a non-contact injury.

The 23-year-old had played over 30 minutes by then, four minutes in the last quarter, and tallied 10 points on a 4-of-12 shooting from the field with an additional 5 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal, and a block.

The game went into overtime but there has been no update on Watson. At this point it looks unlikely he will return to the game.

This is not great for the Nuggets who are coming out of a harrowing month without their superstar starters, including Nikola Jokic. Late in the first quarter, Spencer Jones knocked his head hard against Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns. KAT left with a bleeding gash and came back in the second quarter patched up. Jones was sidelined with a head contusion.

Jokic also had an injury scare in the first half. He almost aggravated his knee that hyperextended over a month ago. But he remained in the game and through double overtime.

The shorthanded Nuggets are hustling in overtime with Jokic, Christian Braun, Jamal Murray, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown. In the meantime, it looks like we’d have to wait till the game ends for any update on Watson.

Peyton Watson’s injury could take a toll on the Nuggets

Peyton Watson was the breakout star of the Denver Nuggets’ injury-plagued campaign. When all hope was lost losing Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas in back-to-back games, Jamal Murray found incredible support in Watson’s emergence.

The UCLA product is averaging 15.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.0 steals with the Nuggets this season, shooting 50.1% from the field and 35.3% from the arc. With Jokic, Valanciunas and Braun barely returning, Watson was a key piece in the starting lineup.

If this is a serious hamstring injury, his availability is going to be affected. He could miss an extended stretch of games to recover from this. Worst case scenario, he joins Aaron Gordon’s recovery plan from his own hamstring injury.

A hamstring issue for a promising young star is the last thing the Nuggets want. With Gordon dealing with soft tissue injuries himself, this stretch is about to get very difficult for the team.