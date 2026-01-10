brand-logo
What Happened to RJ Barrett? Heartbreaking Scenes at TD Garden After Injury Exit in Raptors-Celtics

ByCaroline John

Jan 9, 2026 | 9:35 PM EST

The problems keep mounting for the Toronto Raptors. But it’s even more heartbreaking for RJ Barrett. After barely coming back from an extended hiatus, Barrett had to limp away from tonight’s game. In his absence, the Raptors fell 125-117. But not before the spectators at Boston’s TD Garden saw the painful scenes unfold.

Midway into the fourth quarter, Barrett slipped on the court. The fall was brutal enough for him to cry out in pain and unable to move.

He limped out of the court and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game. The Raptors stated he had suffered a left ankle injury and will be undergoing further evaluation to determine the severity.

He had played almost 30 minutes by then. Barrett tallied an impressive 19 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists.

This is a developing story. 

