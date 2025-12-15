What Happened to Rudy Gobert? Timberwolves Star Exits Kings Game With Non-Injury Issue

Things were going really great for the Timberwolves while playing against the Sacramento Kings when they had a major hiccup. Rudy Gobert had to abruptly exit the game. It was no injury preceding it. He walked out with over seven minutes left in the third quarter during a huge performance.

The Wolves revealed he had to leave the game due to ‘personl reasons.’ The exact nature of those reasons weren’t specified.

He was on a great run too. The Wolves big man had seven points 12 rebounds, three assists and one block in 20 minutes by then. The Wolves were up 54-63 at that point.

This is a developing story.