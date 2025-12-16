brand-logo
What Happened to Sam Hauser? Celtics Star Exits Pistons Game With Injury

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 15, 2025 | 8:20 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

What began as a routine matchup for the Boston Celtics against the Detroit Pistons quickly changed tone when Sam Hauser abruptly made his way to the locker room with 9:47 left in the second quarter.

The sequence was subtle, with no apparent collision, no dramatic fall, yet the reaction was enough to spark concern. For a player as composed as the 28-year-old forward, any sign of discomfort stands out.

Not long after, the Celtics addressed the situation publicly. Through an update on social media, the team revealed that Hauser is questionable to return with an ankle injury. The designation offered some clarity but also created new uncertainty, and for now, the severity of his injury remains undetermined.

Up to the moment he exited, Hauser hadn’t been contributing in typical fashion. Across four minutes, he failed to score, missing his only shot attempt, and didn’t add any other stats, hampered by his injury.

After the injury, Hauser called for a timeout by looking back at the Celtics bench, and walked into the tunnel with trainer Drew Moore. If the forward’s injury causes him to sit out tonight’s game, Boston has a plethora of wings to slot in at his position, including breakout player Jordan Walsh and rookie Hugo Gonzalez.

Hauser has struggled to start this season, logging a career-worst 34.2% from three for 6.9 points per game, as well as 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists. For a team already missing Jayson Tatum as he recovers from an Achilles rupture, Hauser’s loss is especially significant as a championship veteran and a reliable shooter off the bench.

At the time of writing, the Celtics lead 66-58, but there’s no update on Hauser and he’s not present on the Celtics’ bench. Only time will tell if his team can close it out at home against the best team in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit Pistons Bring Confidence Against Boston Celtics as Season Series Tightens

The Boston Celtics are coming off a rare stumble. After a five-game winning streak earlier in the season, the team lost to a shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks squad after a cold shooting night and a second-half collapse on offense. Without Tatum, the margin for error has narrowed, and Sam Hauser’s loss hurts even more as Jaylen Brown takes on a heavier workload.

article-image

USA Today via Reuters

Brown has posted elite scoring numbers on the season, but the Celtics’ ability to sustain their production around him remains a question.

By contrast, the Detroit Pistons arrive in TD Garden with momentum and belief extending beyond their short winning streak. The team is off to one of the best starts in franchise history at 20-5, and their blowout win against the Atlanta Hawks showed the identity the team has leaned into all season: overwhelming depth. Eight of their players logged double-digit scoring nights, and non-starters accounted for more than half of the team’s points.

The third meeting between the two teams this season serves as a tone-setter as much as a tie-breaker. Each side has defended home court once, with Cade Cunningham and Jaylen Brown trading explosive performances. Tonight’s matchup has been close throughout, and the impending fourth quarter will test the Celtics’ closing ability and rhythm, and if the Pistons’ confidence is just noise, or something much realer.

