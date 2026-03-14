What Happened to Seth Curry? Warriors Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Timberwolves

The shorthanded Golden State Warriors are fighting for survival. Tonight, they took on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a nationally televised game, hoping to build some momentum to secure a good spot in the Play-In tournament. However, things went sideways when reserve guard Seth Curry exited the game in the second quarter. Here’s what happened.

Why Did Seth Curry Leave the Game? What Injury Did He Suffer?

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In the second quarter, as the Warriors fought to secure a pass, Curry, in an effort to maintain control of a loose ball, collided with Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo, ending up on the floor. He got back up, but was clearly limping, and grabbing his groin area.

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Soon afterward, with a dead ball around 8:12 in the quarter, Curry checked out of the game, immediately heading to the locker room while holding his groin. So far, it isn’t clear what his injury is, so keep an eye out for his status.

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This is a developing story.