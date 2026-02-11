What Happened to Stephon Castle? Spurs Star Heads to Locker Room After Concerning Scenes vs Lakers

Once again the San Antonio Spurs are pulling all stops on defense. But it might come at a steep price. Early into the game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Stephon Castle literally put his entire body into blocking a shot. The Spurs were up 70-45 when Castle had to leave the floor. His trek to the locker room came with a painful buildup though.

With about four minutes left in the first half and a comfortable lead for the Spurs, Castle went up to block Rui Hachimura from a dunk. But while Hachimura caught himself, Castle landed flat on his back.

The fall was hard enough for him to be on the floor for a long time. The game was paused as Spurs staff tended to him on the court, right under the basket. It would be a while before he was able to walk to the locker room amid applause from the Crypto.Com Arena.

His status remains unclear after 12 minutes of action. He had only 2 points with 1 rebound, 7 assists, and that block of the night. He’s getting praised for a massive defensive effort while he remains in the locker room.