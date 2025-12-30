What Happened to Steven Adams? Rockets Star Exits Pacers Game With Injury

The Houston Rockets were already shorthanded on bigs heading into tonight’s game against the Indiana Pacers, and now the team has faced another setback. Center Steven Adams was sidelined tonight with an ankle injury.

Why Did Steven Adams Leave the Game? What Injury Did He Suffer?

Steven Adams exited the game during the third quarter, heading to the locker room. There was no clear moment of contact or discomfort, but with Sengun already out, this was a big loss for the Rockets. Soon afterward, it was reported that Adams had been ruled out of the game due to a right ankle sprain.

How Did Steven Adams Perform Before Leaving?

During his minutes, Adam was solid, logging eight points, five rebounds, along with a block in 22 minutes played before he left the game. Despite having the lowest points of any starter, he was a team high +17 plus/minutes, with his rebounding proving to be particularly effective.