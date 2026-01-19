What Happened to Steven Adams? Rockets Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Pelicans

Steven Adams needed help and was limping to get back to the Rockets locker room. The veteran center was unable to put any weight on his left ankle after his foot got tangled with Zion Williamson early in the fourth quarter. He even tried to try to walk it off, but wasn’t able to. As important as Steven Adams is to this team, to have him go down with an injury is not great.

In Steven Adams’ 16 first-half minutes as a starter, he dominated the glass with 10 rebounds with a plus/minus of +13. With him on the court, the 32-year-old gave the Rockets a 64% to 36% rebounding% advantage in the first half. With him on the bench, it was 46% to 54% to NOP. It’s rare that one sees him in that level of discomfort often, if ever.

This is a developing story.