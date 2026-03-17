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What Happened to Trae Young? Wizards Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs. Warriors

Siddharth Rawat

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Mar 16, 2026 | 9:19 PM EDT

HomeNBA

What Happened to Trae Young? Wizards Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs. Warriors

Siddharth Rawat

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Mar 16, 2026 | 9:19 PM EDT

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The Washington Wizards faced off against the Golden State Warriors in an inter-conference battle tonight, with the Dubs looking to stay relevant in the Play-In tournament picture with a win. However, everything went sideways when star Wizards guard Trae Young suddenly exited the game early. Here’s what happened.

Why Did Trae Young Leave the Game? What Injury Did He Suffer?

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With about 7:53 left in the third quarter, Young collided with Warriors rookie forward Will Richard, immediately sending him to the floor. Young stayed down for a few moments before he eventually got back up by himself, walking off the court and immediately heading to the locker room.

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Soon afterwards, the team announced that he was dealing with a right quad contusion, and will not be returning for the rest of the night.

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This is a developing story.

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