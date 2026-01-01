What Happened to Victor Wembanyama? Spurs Star Heads to Locker Room After Gruesome Injury vs Knicks

2025 may have just claimed one last victim. It was a rematch of the NBA Cup finals tonight in San Antonio. The Spurs hosted the New York Knicks who know better than to take Victor Wembanyama lightly. On the way to the Spurs’ redemption, another disaster struck Wemby.

He abruptly left for the locker room late in the game. By then he had played 24 minutes during which he made an astounding 31 points and 13 rebounds. Even without completing the game, he had the second-highest statline of the night after Julian Champagnie’s 36 points.

After losing the NBA Cup to the Knicks, the Spurs won this rematch 134-132 over the Knicks. But we never got a clear answer on Wemby’s status.

A lot of replays going around social media seems to indicate the latest fear gripping the NBA after ACL tears. While being double-teamed by Jordan Clarkson and Karl-Anthony Towns, Wemby seemingly landed wrong. His foot slipped forward, hyperextending his left knee.

Hyperextension of a knee is the latest trauma inflicted on the NBA community. Fans saw the scary moment during the game between the Nuggets and Miami on Monday. Nikola Jokic got tangled with a teammate which caused the hyperextension of his knee. He had to be tended to by staff on the court and helped to the court.

He never got to complete the game and the Nuggets lost. MRI’s revealed that there’s no ACL tear but he’ll be out for at least a month, putting his MVP eligibility in jeopardy. With Jokic out, the competition could be wide open for Victor Wembanyama. That is if he doesn’t suffer a season-ending injury either.

This is a developing story.

