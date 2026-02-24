What Happened to Vince Williams Jr.? Jazz Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Rockets

With nine minutes to play in the second quarter, the Rockets finished the play with a fastbreak dunk. But it led to the Utah Jazz’s Vince Williams Jr. spilling onto his bench. After going o-4 from the three-point line, the 25-year-old’s night ended on a very unfortunate note.

Rockets’ Josh Okogie had a steal and served it to Tari Eason for his fastbreak dunk. But during that play, the latter bumped into Williams Jr, who got injured and was carried to the locker room. Eason got tangled up in the transition, and then Williams, in an attempt to stabilize his right leg, landed on the Rocket star’s foot, which further exacerbated the issue. While planting his left leg, it buckled, and that hyperextension did not look good at all.

The commentators said, “That did not look good. Prayers for Vince Williams, man. He’s got no pressure on that leg. Hopefully just a hyper extension with that hand. That didn’t look good. All the best.”

At first, Vince Williams Jr. limped and had the support of the two staff members while entering the tunnel. However, the footage from the inside revealed that the Jazz star couldn’t even walk on one leg, and the support staff had to carry him like a baby to avoid further damage.

The reports later confirmed that the 25-year-old won’t take part in the game on Monday.

This is a developing story…