What Happened to VJ Edgecombe? 76ers Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers are taking on the San Antonio Spurs in a nationally televised game today, hoping to climb the standings with a win. However, things went sideways when standout rookie guard VJ Edgecombe exited the game at halftime due to an injury. Here’s what happened to him.

Why Did VJ Edgecombe Leave the Game? What Injury Did He Suffer?

At the end of the second quarter, Edgecombe ran the ball up the court to take a last-second shot. As he put it up, with 0.2 seconds left, Spurs rookie Carter Bryant tried to contest him from behind, pulling him down to the floor unexpectedly hard.

After lying on the floor for a bit, Edgecombe was helped up by his teammates and shot three free throws, before leaving the game for halftime. At the beginning of the half, it was announced that Edgecombe had been ruled out for the rest of the night with lower back soreness.

This is a developing story.

