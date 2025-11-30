What Happened to Will Richard? Commentators Fear the Worst After Injury Exit In Warriors-Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors’ matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans took a sudden turn tonight when Will Richard exited the game, heading to the locker room early in the second quarter. It took place right after a hard foul from Pelicans forward Kevon Looney, and raised immediate concern for the 22-year-old guard, who has been an important part of the Warriors’ early-season rotation.

A replay made things clear. As Richard skied for a rebound, Looney elbowed him, immediately stopping the young guard in his tracks as he grabbed his back. Even the Warriors broadcast noticed it, with Kelenna Azubuike commenting, “Will Richard, that was ugly… Richard had to go straight to the locker room… [Looney] didn’t mean to do all that.”

Soon, Richard returned to the team’s bench, but was seen with a wrap around his midsection area. His current status and potential to return to the game are not known. In his time on the floor, Richard wasn’t able to log many stats. He missed three of his attempts, grabbed one rebound, and was forced to exit after about seven minutes.

Richard has had a productive rookie year so far, and has even started eight of his 19 games so far. He averages 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in just over 18 minutes of play on impressive efficiency: 54.9% from the field and 39% from three. Richard, the #56 pick in this year’s draft, has a smooth offensive game and is a hard-nosed defender, and has been a favorite of Golden State head coach Steve Kerr.

After the Warriors’ loss to the Houston Rockets earlier this week, Kerr confidently claimed that he had “100% trust in [Richard],” highlighting the Florida alum’s wisdom and poise. “You can see it,” Kerr said, “Never turns it over, just connects the game, he makes the game easier for everyone else.”

Thankfully, the injury doesn’t seem to be too bad, because Richard checked back into the game against the Pelicans with 5:44 left in the third.

Could De’Anthony Melton Help Replace Will Richard If He Misses Time?

Will Richard’s injury leaves a gap in Golden State’s wing rotation, especially with his growing value as a shooter, cutter, and defender. De’Anthony Melton’s return, who hasn’t played this season due to rehab from a torn ACL last year, could help steady the ship. Though not a one-to-one replacement for Richard’s skillset, Melton could still slot into the rotation if Will is forced to miss games.

Imago Nov 18, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Will Richard (3) defends Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Melton’s ability as a switchable defender and reliable two-way force gives Steve Kerr a tool he can immediately rely on, and mirrors the defensive ability that Richard has brought to the team early in his rookie campaign. His off-ball shooting and spacing, though not as well-rounded as Richard’s, still provide enough gravity to preserve the team’s offensive structure and prevent the Warriors from placing too much load on their superstars.

However, there are some issues. Melton is returning from a significant injury, and is likely going to be on carefully managed minutes, on top of which he’s unlikely to have the same burst or movement that Richard’s youth grants him. Instead of a direct replacement, Melton is just a part of the solution, a collaborative effort with Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski to shoulder the load that Richard’s absence puts on the team.