What Happened to Will Richard? Warriors Star Makes Early Exit vs Lakers

The Golden State Warriors hosted their California rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, tonight, hoping to build momentum with consecutive wins as their opponents look to avoid falling in the Western Conference standings. However, things took a turn for the worse when promising rookie Will Richard exited the game early. Here’s what happened to him.

Why Did Will Richard Leave the Game? What Injury Did He Suffer?

Richard exited the game in the first half after a good start, seemingly getting hurt after a bump from Lakers forward LeBron James.

The second-round rookie, who shifted to a bench role tonight, left for the locker room, and soon, the Warriors’ PR announced that he would not be able to return for the rest of the night, citing a right ankle sprain.

This is a developing story.

