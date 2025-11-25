What Happened to Zach Edey? Grizzlies Make Injury Announcement During Nuggets Game

The Memphis Grizzlies’ matchup against the Denver Nuggets tonight took a sudden turn. Sophomore center Zach Edey exited the game in the first quarter and did not return. There wasn’t any immediately obvious moment that stood out, but concern quickly rose for the 23-year-old.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Soon after, Memphis provided some clarity. Grizzlies insider Damichael Cole reported, “Grizzlies say Zach Edey is doubtful to return tonight (head).” This was a confirmation that the team’s starting center and key interior rebounder is dealing with a head injury. But to what extent? That was a bit unclear.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the game, head coach Tuomas Iisalo explained that Edey was hit in the head and ruled out, but that’s all he knows. Before exiting, Edey had been a steady presence, recording 2 points and a rebound. He was a key defender on Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, and his presence was sorely missed, as Jokic proceeded to drop 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 16 assists.

Sophomore forward Jaylen Wells also spoke about Edey’s absence, saying, “Regardless of who we got on the floor, if someone goes out we gotta try to find a way to win.”

The young big man was still building consistency after a delayed start to the season due to rehab from an offseason ankle injury, causing him to miss the team’s first 13 games. He had only appeared in four prior games, averaging a solid 12.3 points and 9.3 rebounds, with 4 of them being offensive. The Grizzlies might now have to see him on the sideline, which makes their already dire early-season injury woes even worse; he joins Ja Morant, Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., Brandon Clarke, and Javon Small on the sideline.

ADVERTISEMENT

With him sidelined, the Grizzlies are expected to give heavier minutes to Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jock Landale. Missing any further time is definitely going to hurt Edey’s development, mainly because he’s still developing consistency, and it reduces time to build on-court chemistry with his teammates in time to make a playoff push and potentially turn a disaster early-season around.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Nuggets Lean on Murray as Memphis Scrambles Without Zach Edey

The Memphis Grizzlies were already walking into tonight’s matchup with a numbers disadvantage. The Denver Nuggets bounced back against their Western Conference rivals, with Jamal Murray going off, ripping apart defenses with 29 points and eight assists. He hit two threes halfway through the fourth to put Memphis in the dirt, delivering a gut-punch to an already injury-riddled team.

Imago Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Tuomas Iisalo, filling in for Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins (not pictured), gives direction during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Peyton Watson picked the perfect night to flash some star-level poise, dropping 27 points on great beyond-the-arc shooting, hitting five threes, and helping lead a third-quarter surge, halting Memphis‘ momentum. Though Nikola Jokic didn’t log a high-scoring night, his 10th triple-double of the season kept Denver humming. Even without key starters in Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, Denver’s system remains brutally effective, especially with the core of Murray and Jokic.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Memphis, Jock Landale’s career-high 26 points softened the blow of losing Zach Edey, but also highlighted the team’s already thin front-court rotation. The Grizzlies kept swinging, with Jaylen Wells and Cam Spencer hitting timely shots to chip away, but Denver’s shot-making was too much to match. When will Edey be back? Only time will tell.