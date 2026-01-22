What Happened to Zion Williamson? Pelicans Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Pistons

The New Orleans Pelicans are not having a great season by any definition. Zion Williamson was supposed to be their saving grace. Especially when they’re up against a team like the Detroit Pistons, who went from bottom of the barrel to having the most cinematic turnarounds in NBA history in less than two years. The matchup between the underdogs was at a fever pitch in New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center. And then Zion Williamson disappeared off the floor.

He abruptly left the floor during the third quarter. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. Without him, the Pelicans are falling behind 96-103.

There was no injury or in-game incident. Williamson is suffering from an unspecified illness.

The Pelicans’ injury report listed him as questionable before the game with an illness.

This is a developing story.