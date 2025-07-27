What Health Condition Does Boban Marjanovic Has? All About Ex-NBA Star Featuring in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

You know how Disney sometimes gives us those impossibly tall, lovable characters who look intimidating but are secretly softies with hearts of gold? Yeah, Boban Marjanovic is basically that—just in real life. He’s like the live-action version of Sulley from Monsters, Inc.—towering, goofy, a little awkward, and somehow everyone’s favorite. Now starring as the new Mr. Larson in Happy Gilmore 2—a role originally made famous by Richard Kiel—Boban is bringing the same gentle giant vibes to the big screen, and fans are here for it.

But here’s the thing: behind all that height and humor is a story that has fascinated fans and doctors alike for years. Boban stands at a staggering 7 feet 4 inches and has one of the largest wingspans (7’10”) in NBA history. His hands are so big (nearly 12 inches wide!) that a regular handshake practically turns into a magic trick, making your hand disappear in thin air. According to Bleacher Report, his mitts are even bigger than Shaquille O’Neal’s, and that’s saying something. Born in Boljevac, Serbia, in 1988, Boban was already 6-foot-10 at age 14 and playing pro ball for Hemofarm. But while his basketball journey has been public, one question has always lingered: What exactly caused Boban’s extraordinary height?

That brings us to the big reveal—some medical experts have speculated that Boban may have pituitary gigantism. It’s a rare condition caused by excessive growth hormone, often the result of a tumor on the pituitary gland. According to medical science, this condition usually begins in childhood and can cause extreme height, large hands and feet, and facial structure changes. Boban has never officially confirmed a diagnosis, but given that his family is of average height, the condition remains a strong possibility.

Others have speculated that he may have Marfan syndrome, another rare genetic disorder that affects connective tissue and often results in tall stature and elongated limbs. However, the physical demands of a nine-season NBA career make a severe case of Marfan unlikely. As experts note, “Boban has always appeared healthy and physically capable to be an ace performer on court.”

USA Today via Reuters Jun 4, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dunks over Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and center Boban Marjanovic (51) during the third quarter during game six in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

We also know his shoe size is a massive 20. When he was with the Knicks, he once tweeted that he couldn’t join a Spin class in L.A. because their bikes didn’t have pedals big enough for him. Standing at 290 pounds, his hands alone measure 10.75 inches long and 12 inches wide—half an inch bigger than Shaquille O’Neal’s, whose famously large hands were so unwieldy they affected his free throws.

Boban once addressed the speculation in an interview with Slam Online, saying: “There’s nothing easy because I’m tall guy, different than everybody. When you look at a person, my hands, my ears, my nose, you know, like, how I walk. It was like, Man, this guy is not the same. There’s something wrong with him, or he has like some disease, sickness.” But he added—without directly confirming a diagnosis—that people often judged his appearance without understanding his reality. And to be fair, despite the rumors and the endless memes about his size, Boban has proven himself to be more than a medical mystery.

From a basketball standpoint, his career stats include 5.6 points and 3.6 rebounds over 329 games across nine seasons. He holds the Spurs franchise record for grabbing 12+ rebounds in 15 minutes or less and had some memorable playoff performances for the Sixers, scoring 14 and 16 points in back-to-back games against Brooklyn. In the EuroLeague, he averaged 16.6 points and 10.7 rebounds in just 24 games, leading the league in double-doubles. And then there’s the pop culture resume. Beyond basketball, he’s been in John Wick: Chapter 3, Netflix’s Hustle, and now Happy Gilmore 2.

In 2024, at age 36, Boban stepped away from the NBA and signed with Fenerbahçe of the BSL in Turkey. His gentle demeanor, comedic timing, and close friendships (his bromance with Tobias Harris is legendary) make him one of the most beloved figures in and outside of sports. So, does Boban Marjanovic technically have a medical condition? Maybe. But whether it’s gigantism, genetics, or just plain Boban magic, one thing’s clear—this gentle giant’s story is larger than life in every way.

Boban Marjanović’s cameo shines in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2

If you’re a fan of sports, cameos, and absolute chaos on the golf course, Happy Gilmore 2 is about to be your next favorite movie. The sequel packs in everything you’d hope for — wild swings, weirder characters, and a green full of familiar faces. We’re talking PGA legends like Jack Nicklaus and John Daly, current superstars like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, and even crossover icons from the NFL, NBA, WWE, and beyond. Yes, Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny, and Becky Lynch all pop up. It’s sports meets pop culture in the most unhinged way possible.

Talk about the biggest guy in the cast—literally—it’s Boban Marjanović, who is stepping into some pretty legendary shoes. He plays the new version of Mr. Larson, a fan-favorite character from the original film. If you remember, Mr. Larson was the towering, hilarious enforcer-type who backed Happy with his signature line: “You’re gonna die, clown.” Boban doesn’t just fill the role — he smashes it (and a golf ball) into dust, quite literally. You’ll spot him in the trailer doing just that.

Boban’s presence is more than just a blink-and-miss cameo. He’s featured in a few scenes and even pays homage to Richard Kiel, who originally played Mr. Larson before passing away in 2014. While Boban’s version might technically be Mr. Larson’s son, the spirit is the same — loyal, massive, and scene-stealing. From crushing golf balls to cracking up the audience, Boban Marjanović brings the perfect blend of comedy and size that makes Happy Gilmore 2 feel like a hilarious tribute and a fresh hit all in one.