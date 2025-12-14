What Illness Does Kristaps Porzingis Have? Hawks Star’s Health Update, Return Timeline

Kristaps Porzingis’ recent absence has quietly raised questions around the league, especially as the Atlanta Hawks continue navigating an uneven stretch without one of their most impactful frontcourt pieces. While the team has kept details limited, the focus has clearly shifted toward caution rather than urgency as the season moves forward.

According to the Hawks, Porzingis is currently sidelined due to an illness and will miss at least the next two weeks while undergoing further evaluation. The team has not linked the setback to postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a condition Porzingis disclosed earlier this year after battling unexplained fatigue during the 2024–25 postseason with Boston. Still, that medical history has prompted a careful, long-term approach.

Before being ruled out, Porzingis was delivering steady production in Atlanta. Through 13 appearances, the 7-foot-3 big man averaged 19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 49.7% from the field. His most recent outing on December 5 saw him pour in 25 points in just 20 minutes against Denver, underlining his efficiency even in a managed role.

Atlanta is expected to reassess its status around December 29. With no firm return date in place, the Hawks appear committed to ensuring Porzingis is fully healthy before reintroducing him into their rotation, prioritizing sustainability over short-term gains.

(This is a developing story…)