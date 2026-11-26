On September 9, 1932, a ferry carrying ironworkers to Rikers Island exploded in New York’s East River. The workers were heading to the island to build a new city penitentiary when the vessel’s boiler blew apart at 8:03 a.m. The disaster killed 72 men and injured dozens more.

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The tragedy did not stop construction. Rikers Island opened its correctional facility that same year, eventually becoming one of America’s most troubled jail complexes. Nearly a century later, New York is preparing to dismantle the system built there, but not everyone believes the proposed replacement is the answer.

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“Knock, knock, New York. We have a serious issue. We need the Bat-Signal. I don’t know where it is, but New York is turning into Gotham City,” Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma said in a video posted under his Read the Room podcast banner, taking aim at Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s $16 billion plan to close Rikers Island.

The NBA champion questioned the decision to replace the isolated jail complex with four new facilities across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. He also challenged the administration’s approach to rehabilitation, the proposed capacity and the financial burden on New Yorkers.

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“You know, you have the Democratic Socialist party — you know, because Mamdani is one right — now they’re planning to close Rikers Island, a jail, and guess what they’re doing? They want to open up new jails in all the boroughs,” Kuzma stated.

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“So now they want to make these jails in the city community centers a way to integrate criminals back into society. I thought the whole point of criminals getting away is to isolate them so they can learn their lesson. This doesn’t make no sense.”

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But the debate surrounding Rikers goes much further back than Mamdani’s latest announcement. In fact, the city has been trying to find a way to replace the complex for decades, and the problems that led to those efforts have only become harder to ignore.

Why New York wants to close Rikers Island

The idea of replacing Rikers with smaller detention facilities is not a new proposal from Mamdani. New York first championed the idea in 1979, when the city considered replacing the island’s jail system with eight smaller facilities across the boroughs. That effort never materialized.

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The debate gained renewed momentum in 2017, when a commission led by former New York Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman concluded there was “no humane option” but to close Rikers. Two years later, the City Council passed legislation requiring the complex to close by August 2027.

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However, the deadline was never met. Construction delays and rising costs pushed the project further behind schedule, while the jail population remained a major challenge. The original $8.7 billion estimate also grew to approximately $16 billion.

There is another reason the closure debate has become so urgent. Rikers has operated under federal court oversight since a 2015 consent decree in the Nunez v. City of New York case, which addressed violence and excessive force inside the facilities.

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In May 2025, US District Judge Laura Swain found the city in contempt of 18 provisions of the agreement and moved to appoint a remediation manager. Years earlier, Swain had described the situation inside Rikers as “clearly in a state of danger and crisis.”

The human cost has also been severe. At least 63 detainees died on Rikers between 2021 and March 2026, according to the research compiled on the jail’s conditions. The facility itself sits on a 413-acre former landfill, with unstable ground, methane concerns and limited public transportation access.

That history explains why closing Rikers has received support from criminal justice reform advocates. But the replacement plan has its own major question: can New York actually accommodate the people currently held there?

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Kuzma questions the numbers behind Mamdani’s plan

Kuzma believes the proposed capacity could become a serious problem. His concern comes from the difference between the current jail population and the number of beds planned under the new system.

“Most jails and prisons are terrible. I’ve actually refurbished jail cells in my hometown, so I get it. But why not just refurbish? You have city members that have said just rebuild the jail on the island. You can fix the jails, put new beds in, fix the training.”

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“But you want to put criminals back into the environments that they did crimes. But no, each new jail cell gets 20,000 square feet of community space as well. So come on down to arraignment and also you can come stay for yoga class too. What in the fourth-grade policy is going on?”

The administration’s plan calls for approximately 4,100 beds across the four borough-based jails. Additional hospital-based therapeutic facilities would bring the wider system’s capacity to approximately 4,500 beds.

That is considerably below the roughly 6,600 people currently held in city custody. However, the administration is not planning to transfer the entire existing population into the new facilities. Its target is to bring the jail population down to 4,100 by 2032.

The distinction matters because approximately 85% of people held at Rikers were awaiting trial as of August 2026. They had not been convicted of a crime, making pretrial detention a major part of the city’s population-reduction strategy.

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The administration wants to expand supervised release, improve access to legal representation, restore online bail payments and address delays in court proceedings. It also plans to increase access to housing and treatment services to reduce the number of people entering or remaining in custody.

However, even within the city’s oversight system, there are concerns about whether those targets are realistic. Martha King, a former executive director of the Board of Correction and a nominee to the board, warned that the city should prepare for the possibility that the population will not fall as expected.

“I think we should start planning now. We need to have a bunch of contingency plans for whether or not we can meet that goal,” King told the City Council in November.

New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams also highlighted the gap between the current population and the proposed capacity.

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“Over the past 30 days, the average daily jail population was 6,637, while the capacity of the borough-based jails was just over 4,000. … [A]bsent policy reforms, the population will increase over the next year,” Williams said.

The administration’s own document describes its population targets as reduction scenarios rather than guaranteed outcomes. If the city cannot bring the numbers down, the new system could face a capacity problem before Rikers is even closed.

The $16 billion question and Mamdani’s defense

Capacity isn’t Kuzma’s only concern. The financial side of the project has also become a major point of criticism, particularly because the latest estimate is nearly twice the original projection.

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“And let’s talk about cost. They said that should be up to around $16 billion, and guess who’s paying for that, guys? Not the billionaires that have been coming down to Florida, leaving the state. It’s going to go to you, taxpayer,” Kuzma added.

“But at the end of the day, fair is fair. Riker’s is a disaster, but show us like the real plan, the beds, the plan for the victims, not a five-year delay and a $500 check. It sounds like the Joker’s plan to me.”

The approximately $16 billion figure represents the projected capital construction cost of the four replacement jails. It has increased from the original $8.7 billion estimate approved in 2019, although the strategic plan does not provide a complete breakdown of the project’s long-term financial burden.

The proposed timeline also stretches the original closure deadline by five years. Brooklyn is scheduled to open first in 2029, followed by the Bronx and Queens in 2031, with Manhattan expected to open in 2032.

Mamdani, however, believes the city cannot continue relying on the existing system. His November 20 announcement outlined a wider approach involving smaller facilities, reduced pretrial detention and additional support for people returning to their communities.

“It is time to finally close Rikers Island. For decades, New Yorkers have demanded a correctional system that is safe and humane. This plan puts us on a path to deliver just that: closing Rikers, reducing pretrial detention, tackling the case delays that deprives people of their right to a speedy trial and investing $146 million in evidence-based supports that help break the cycles of incarceration,” Mamdani said.

The plan also includes expanding the Kinship Reentry Housing Program, which provides families with a $500 monthly stipend for up to 12 months when they house relatives returning from incarceration. Operated by the Osborne Association, the programme is expected to expand from approximately 50 families to 300.

That is an important distinction from Kuzma’s characterization. The money is a time-limited housing support administered through a nonprofit, rather than a blanket payment to families simply for taking a relative home.

Still, not everyone is convinced by the administration’s approach. Correctional Officers Benevolent Association president Benny Boscio questioned whether reducing jail capacity would actually make the city safer.

“We support modern, safe and humane correctional facilities. But you cannot build a safer [New York City] by simply reducing jail capacity and hoping violent crime disappears,” Boscio said.

The union has argued that the city should build new facilities on Rikers instead of moving the jail system into residential boroughs. The Vera Institute of Justice, meanwhile, has argued that building on the island could cost up to 15% more because of its unstable landfill foundations and methane issues.

Kuzma’s own prison reform work in Flint

Kuzma’s criticism carries another dimension because he has previously invested in initiatives aimed at improving conditions inside jails. His involvement began in his hometown of Flint, Michigan, where his family foundation supported incarcerated women and people preparing to return to society.

In November 2023, Kuzma and his mother, Karri Kuzma, visited Genesee County Jail during the 23rd graduation ceremony of its I.G.N.I.T.E. education programme. His foundation donated more than $60,000 worth of clothing for women preparing for employment and reentry.

The initiative also included the renovation of two jail cells into a space called Kuz’s Corner, where incarcerated mothers could spend time playing with their children during visits.

I.G.N.I.T.E. focuses on education, job training and employment skills for people in custody. The R.I.S.E. initiative complements that work by providing behavioural and social health support, particularly during the first six months after release.

According to figures reported by the NBA, I.G.N.I.T.E. has delivered more than 250,000 hours of educational training to over 2,500 residents since its launch in 2020. The NBA also reported a 97% reduction in assaults and violent offences at the jail, although that figure has not been independently established through a peer-reviewed evaluation.

Kuzma previously explained why the work mattered to him, particularly when it came to women who often receive little support while incarcerated.

“Being in this reform space is huge to me. … I hope to find more ways to improve conditions of jails for the women before they are transferred to prisons,” Kuzma said in November 2023.

“This is my community. You’ve got these people that are in jail, people that I and others have relationships with, from my community as well, and when you think about inmates, jails, that’s usually a forgotten space in society,” he told PEOPLE.

“A lot of times, these women have been abused, have been down pretty rough paths in their lives, and no one’s ever probably told them they did a good job or that they’re valuable, and for them to be here, that’s giving hope,” Kuzma added.

His work in Flint focused on improving existing facilities, education and support after release. That provides an interesting contrast with Mamdani’s plan, which combines replacing the existing jail infrastructure with a broader effort to reduce the number of people held in custody.

There is no direct statement from Kuzma linking his Flint initiatives to his latest criticism of Mamdani. However, his previous work shows that criminal justice reform is not an entirely new subject for the Bucks forward.

New York now faces a difficult choice between continuing to overhaul a troubled system on Rikers and moving toward a smaller, borough-based model. Mamdani has outlined a path to close the complex by 2032, but the rising cost and the need to reduce the jail population by roughly 2,500 people leave major questions unanswered.

Kuzma has made his position clear. Whether New York can deliver a safer and more effective system without running into the problems he has raised will depend on what happens next.