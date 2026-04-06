What Is Amar’e Stoudemire’s Ethnicity and Religion? Exploring His Background and Nationality

For most fans, Amar’e Stoudemire is remembered as a dominant NBA All-Star, an explosive scorer who electrified crowds from Phoenix to New York. But beyond the highlights and accolades lies a far more compelling story, one shaped by identity, faith, and personal transformation.

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Raised in a Christian household in Florida, Stoudemire’s journey took an unexpected turn later in life as he embraced Judaism, explored his ancestral roots, and eventually became an Israeli citizen. His evolution off the court reveals a deeply personal search for meaning that stands in striking contrast to his high-profile basketball career.

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Understanding Stoudemire today means looking beyond the game, into his nationality, ethnic background, and religious beliefs, all of which paint a richer picture of the man behind the legacy.

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Where is Amar’e Stoudemire from, and what is his nationality?

Born November 16, 1982, Amar’e Stoudemire spent his infant years in the small town of Lake Wales in Florida. His parents, Hazell and Carrie, divorced when he was young. Amar’e is American by birth but holds dual American-Israeli citizenship.

He gained Israeli citizenship in March 2019 after years of exploring his heritage, adopting the Hebrew name Yehoshafat ben Avraham.

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Imago Jan 8, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Miami Heat forward Amar’e Stoudemire against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Heat defeated the Suns 103-95. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following his departure from the NBA, Stoudemire spent multiple seasons in the Israeli Basketball Premier League playing for Hapoel Jerusalem and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

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What is Amar’e Stoudemire’s ethnicity and family background?

Amar’e Stoudemire is African-American by heritage. His parents were both African-American. Stoudemire’s mother worked in agriculture, picking oranges and apples in Florida and New York. But his mother’s frequent run-ins with the law meant the young Amar’e was always on the move.

He grew up primarily in Lake Wales, Florida and then in upstate New York (Newburgh/Port Jervis), before settling in the Orlando area high schools. Raised by his mother after his father’s absence, basketball became his outlet at age 14 amid family struggles.

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What religion does Amar’e Stoudemire follow?

Stoudemire follows Orthodox Judaism, having formally converted on August 26, 2020, via a rabbinical court. Raised Baptist, his mother introduced Black Hebrew Israelite beliefs, claiming Hebrew roots. He explored Judaism during his Knicks tenure (2010 Israel visit), wore tzitzit, and fasted on Yom Kippur. He even studied at Ohr Somayach Yeshiva in Jerusalem.

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“As a child, my mother told me that our ancestors were Hebrews. Our forefathers had been sent to Africa; from there they went to America, and when they were slaves, lost their religion… I didn’t see myself as a religious person, but I was always spiritual,”

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“I have been aware since my youth that I am a Hebrew through my mother, and that is something that has played a subtle but important role in my development… I think through history, I think we all are Jewish,” Stoudmire said in 2019.

Post-retirement, Stoudmire deepened his religious practice, observing Shabbat and minyanim even on game days.

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Which high school & college did Amar’e Stoudemire attend?

Stoudemire transferred six times across Florida/North Carolina due to family issues and legal tussles, missing his junior year. He attended Lake Wales High School in Florida.

However, his first year was cut short due to academic struggles. He later attended Mount Zion Christian Academy and Emanuel Christian Academy (both in North Carolina).

He returned to Florida to complete his schooling, attending West Orange High School (sat out that season) and Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando. He graduated from Cypress Creek High School in 2002. His stats in his senior year (29.1 PPG, 15 RPG, 6.1 BPG) placed him as a top NBA recruit straight out of high school.

He earned McDonald’s All-American honors alongside Carmelo Anthony and Raymond Felton while also being crowned Florida Mr. Basketball. Amar’e Stoudmire opted to skip college and declared for the 2002 NBA Draft.

He concluded his debut season winning ROTY. Following his retirement, Phoenix retired his jersey #32 as a tribute to one of their greatest players.