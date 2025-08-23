What Is Amir Coffey’s Ethnicity? Exploring Bucks Star’s Religion, Nationality and Family Background

Amir Coffey has quietly carved out his place in the NBA, becoming a reliable piece of the Clippers’ rotation before turning the page this summer with a move to Milwaukee. His breakout 2024–25 campaign saw him average 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on ultra-efficient shooting splits — 47.1% from the field, 40.9% from deep, and 89.1% at the line across 72 games. That consistency was built on flashes of brilliance, like his 35-point, 13-rebound, 5-assist performance against the Thunder in April 2022.

But what makes Coffey’s story compelling isn’t just the numbers. His journey is rooted in heritage, resilience, and a family legacy that has quietly shaped his rise from role player to valued rotation piece — and now, a Buck with bigger stages ahead.

Where is Amir Coffey from, and what is Amir Coffey’s Nationality?

Amir Coffey was born on June 17, 1997, in Hopkins, Minnesota, United States, making him American by nationality. He spent his early years in the suburbs of Minneapolis, where he developed his basketball talent at Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, earning Minnesota Mr. Basketball honors as a senior. Rated a four-star recruit and ranked 32nd in ESPN’s top-100 class of 2016, Coffey played three seasons at the University of Minnesota before entering the NBA.

What is Amir Coffey’s Ethnicity?

Amir Coffey is African American, born to parents Richard and Sheba Coffey, who are also African American and staples in Minnesota’s basketball community. His father, Richard, starred at Minnesota and played briefly for the Minnesota Timberwolves, giving Amir a direct link to the pro game from an early age.

Amir Coffey’s Family Background

Basketball runs deep in the Coffey family. Richard’s experience as a former Gophers standout and Timberwolves player provided inspiration and instruction. Amir’s older sisters have followed that legacy: Sydney Coffey played at Marist College. At the same time, Nia Coffey starred at Northwestern before being drafted fifth overall in the 2017 WNBA draft, currently playing for the Atlanta Dream.

The siblings trained together from a young age, building lasting competitive bonds and fostering a resilient mindset.

The siblings trained together from a young age, building lasting competitive bonds and fostering a resilient mindset.

What religion is Amir Coffey?

Amir Coffey’s religious beliefs remain undisclosed publicly. However, reliable records list his faith as Christianity through his family’s use of Grace Church for basketball training. While Coffey has not addressed the personal role of religion in his life in interviews or on social media, this background detail offers a glimpse into his cultural identity.

Amir Coffey’s story reflects individual talent and a strong family legacy rooted in Minnesota basketball. From his early achievements as a standout at Hopkins High to carving out his role in the NBA and his new Bucks contract, his background offers insight into how family, heritage, and opportunity can shape an athlete’s path.

While much of his personal faith remains private, his journey highlights the impact of an African American sporting household that continues to contribute to the professional game.