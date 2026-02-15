What is Barack Obama Presidential Center? 44th US President Makes Major Announcement at NBA All-Star Weekend

Barack Obama and his love for the sport of basketball are no secret to fans. The 44th US president’s love for the game dates long before he was elected president. Obama grew up playing basketball and won a state title with Punahou School in 1979. The game is a big part of his personality and his leadership style. He used Sunday’s All-Star weekend event to announce another initiative that he hopes will be a huge hit with the youth in Chicago.

Speaking to Indiana Pacers great Reggie Miller, the president was asked about the upcoming inauguration of the Barack Obama Presidential Center. The community center is slated to open its doors to the public in the summer of 2026.

“We are very excited, the presidential center will be opening on the south side in June, and it’s going to have a museum, it will have art, it will have a recording studio, a public library, and Michelle’s garden will be duplicated there,” Obama told Miller.

The Barack Obama Presidential Center will be located in Chicago’s Jackson Park. The 19.3-acre campus will feature a 225-foot museum tower and house the Obama Foundation.

Speaking further, Mr. Obama (a die-hard Chicago Bulls fan) discussed the other amenities available to the general public at his state-of-the-art facility.

“One thing that it will have is a full-court basketball court, and we intend to have all kinds of activities because sports is an entryway for kids to participate, to build community, to create some joy. So people who are interested in finding out more about it go to obama.org. We’re hoping that you become part of the millions of visitors who will be coming, enjoying themselves and learning about how you can bring a change in your own communities,” he concluded.

Obama is known to partner with the NBA for social initiatives. The league and its teams supported the former president’s ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ program for young men of color. Obama has repeatedly appeared on ‘NBA Cares’ and All-Star Weekend events. This also included sessions in Chicago where he sat down with superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Chris Paul, Kevin Love and other players to talk about giving back to the community.

Barack Obama, the Bulls and his love story with Basketball

Obama arrived in Chicago in the late 1980’s and almost immediately fell in love with the city and the beloved Bulls. His arrival coincided with the meteoric rise of Michael Jordan from franchise star to the face of the league and cemented Obama’s love for the franchise. There was a time when Obama could not even afford ticket games, but that only spurred him on.

Fast-forward to his presidency (2009-2017), and he was seen attending games at the United Center, doing on‑air interviews while jokingly taking shots at the likes of Kobe Bryant by referencing Derrick Rose.

Barack Obama presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to basketball star Michael Jordan at a ceremony in the East Room of the White House. Photograph by Pete Souza, 22 November 2016.

During his time at the White House, Obama used his influence to establish a culture of basketball. The 64-year-old converted the tennis court into a full basketball court. He also hosted legendary games featuring players like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and other NBA stars.

All of this is proof that Obama’s appearance at the 2026 All-Star Game was not just a publicity stunt. He is a true fan of the sport and represents everything good about the game. Let’s hope the new presidential center in South Chicago turns out to be a huge hit among the locals.