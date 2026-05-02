What Is Brandon Ingram’s Net Worth in 2026? Toronto Raptors Star’s Contract, Salary & Career Earnings

Brandon Ingram is one of the top scorers in the NBA, known for his long reach and smooth shooting style. Since being a star for the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans, he has moved to the Toronto Raptors. This move in early 2025 came with a huge new contract that has pushed his wealth to new levels.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As of April 2026, Brandon Ingram is the Raptors’ leading scorer and has recently led them into the first round of the playoffs. His success on the court is matched by his smart moves off it, as he has signed some of the league’s biggest deals. Between his massive NBA salary and his many brand partnerships, he has built a very impressive fortune.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Brandon Ingram’s Net Worth?

As of 2026, Brandon Ingram’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million. This wealth has grown steadily since he entered the league as a top draft pick in 2016.

Imago Mar 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) brings the ball up court against Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton (2) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

His main source of income is his high-paying NBA salary, which has increased with every new contract he has signed. Beyond the basketball court, he earns millions more through endorsement deals with major global brands. His smart financial moves and long-term partnerships have made him one of the wealthiest forwards in the game today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brandon Ingram’s Salary & Contract Breakdown

Brandon Ingram is currently playing under a massive 3-year, $120,000,000 veteran extension with the Toronto Raptors. This deal was signed in February 2025, showing that the Raptors view him as a franchise leader. The contract is fully guaranteed and pays him an average of $40 million per year.

The deal also includes a player option for the final season, giving him the choice to stay with the team or become a free agent again. Here is the year-by-year breakdown of his current salary:

Toronto Raptors 2025-26 $38,095,238 — Toronto Raptors 2026-27 $40,000,000 — Toronto Raptors 2027-28 $41,904,762 —

Brandon Ingram’s Career Earnings

By the end of the 2025-26 season, Brandon Ingram’s total career earnings from his NBA salary will reach $219,870,923. When you add the remaining years on his current Raptors contract, his total basketball earnings are projected to climb to over $302 million by 2028. This puts him in an elite group of players who have earned a massive fortune just from playing the game.

A Look at Brandon Ingram’s College and Professional Career

Brandon Ingram grew up in Kinston, North Carolina, and quickly became a local legend by winning four straight high school state championships. He then went to Duke University, where he played one spectacular season. At Duke, he averaged over 17 points per game and was named the ACC Rookie of the Year before deciding to go pro.

His NBA journey began when he was selected 2nd overall in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. He spent three years in LA before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019. In New Orleans, his career reached a new level; he was named an All-Star and won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award in 2020.

In early 2025, he was traded to the Toronto Raptors, where he remains a top-tier scoring threat and was recently named an All-Star again in 2026.

Brandon Ingram’s Brand Endorsements

Off the court, Brandon Ingram is a highly sought-after brand ambassador. In 2016, he signed a multi-year deal with Adidas right as he entered the league. More recently, in 2023, he made a major move by joining the Jordan Brand, putting him among an elite group of athletes representing the legendary jumpman logo.

In addition to his shoe deals, he has worked with companies like Delta, VistaPrint, and Now-and-Later Candy. He has also been involved in artistic and musical projects, showing his interests outside of just sports. These partnerships bring in an estimated $5 million to $8 million every year, further boosting his impressive net worth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon X. Ingram (@1ngram4) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Brandon Ingram has turned his natural talent and hard work into a massive professional empire. From his early days in North Carolina to his current role as a star in Toronto, he has consistently proven his value on the court. With a net worth of $50 million and career earnings heading toward $300 million, his financial success is just as impressive as his scoring ability.