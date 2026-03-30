What Is Bronny James’ Net Worth in 2026? Lakers Contract, Salary & Career Earnings

For the first time ever in NBA history, a father and son took the court together as teammates, but for Bronny James, the path to that moment has been far from a fairytale. The Los Angeles Lakers drafted the youngster to play alongside his legendary father, LeBron James. The 21-year-old’s journey in the league so far has been a topsy-turvy one, with most of his playing time coming in the G-League.

Despite the initial Stephen A. Smith controversy and accusations of nepotism, Bronny is steadily honing his game and proving his merit with explosive outings in the lower leagues. Here’s a detailed breakdown of Bronny James’ net worth, his Lakers contract, current salary, and career earnings in the NBA.

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What is Bronny James’ Net Worth?

According to multiple reputable websites, Bronny James’ net worth is estimated at around $10 million. A major chunk of his net worth comes from his NBA contract, earlier NIL money, and endorsements. James Jr. has lucrative brand deals with Nike, Beats by Dre, and PSD underwear.

Bronny James Salary & Contract Breakdown

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Team Year Salary Bonuses Los Angeles Lakers 2024-25 $1,157,153 NA Los Angeles Lakers 2025-26 1,955,377 NA Los Angeles Lakers 2026-27 2,296,271 NA Los Angeles Lakers* 2027-28 $2,486,995 NA

*The Los Angeles Lakers have a club option for the fourth year. He will enter UFA in 2028 if the Lakers don’t renew his contract.

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Bronny James Career Earnings

In comparison to LeBron James, Bronny’s NBA career salary and earnings are a tiny fraction of his father’s, with the former having already made over $500 million in NBA salary alone while Bronny is just starting on a rookie-scale deal worth under $8 million.

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The young shooting guard signed a four-year, $7.90 million contract with Los Angeles in 2024. Bronny has collected about $3.1 million to $3.2 million in guaranteed and earned salary so far, depending on how in-season pay is calculated.

A Look at Bronny James’ College and Professional Career

After impressing in high-school for Sierra Canyon. Bronny James spent one year playing for the USC Trojans men’s basketball team. He featured in 25 games, starting in six. James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 19.3 minutes per game.

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His maiden college year was defined by a major health scare. Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest in July 2023 before returning to the court later that season in an act of extreme courage. He declared his intention to enter the 2024 NBA Draft and was eventually selected by the Lakers in the second round.

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He made his debut in October 2024 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In doing so, he made history as part of the first father-son pairing in NBA history. However, Bronny has spent most of the 2025-26 season playing in the G-League with the South Bay Lakers. He’s averaging 14.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 13 G-League outings over the last two seasons.

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Bronny James Brand Endorsements

It’s no surprise that Bronny James has an insane brand appeal despite just arriving in the big leagues a few years ago. The James brand acts as a global hegemon, almost guaranteeing sales when attached to any product or service. As mentioned earlier, Bronny’s brand endorsements include Nike, Beats by Dre, and PSD Underwear, amongst others.

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His latest endeavors also include tie-ups with tech giants, including Google, to promote their AI-enhanced search features. These deals contributed to an estimated $5.9 million in pre‑NBA NIL earnings, with Nike alone accounting for the bulk of that value. Fanatics Collectibles featured him on a trading card with LeBron in early 2024.

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His social media presence (over 8 million Instagram followers) and family name keep the partnerships relevant. However, no major new NBA‑level deals have been publicly announced in the last year. If his stats explode next campaign, this could change and elevate the young starlet to superstar status.

Despite limited playing time in the NBA, Bronny James has demonstrated significant commercial appeal. Reports from late 2024 claimed that over 500,000 Bronny James jerseys had been sold, generating more than $50 million in revenue for the Lakers (based on an approximate retail price of around $100 per jersey).

However, the exact sales numbers have not been officially confirmed or audited by the NBA or Lakers in public disclosures, and jersey revenue sharing between the league, teams, and players is complex. The official NBA top-selling jersey lists for the 2024-25 season did not rank Bronny among the top 15.

Regardless, Bronny’s strong early interest and search volume for his jersey highlighted his unique marketability tied to the James family name, even as he continues to develop on the court, primarily in the G League.