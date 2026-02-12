What Is Cade Cunningham’s Net Worth in 2026? Contract Breakdown, Earnings, Salary, Endorsement Deals and More

It’s been a season to remember for Detroit Pistons fans. The franchise leads the East with a 39-13 record, and much of the credit goes to Cade Cunningham. The 2021 first-round pick (1st overall) has been putting up MVP numbers and will look to carry that form into the postseason. That on-court dominance has translated into a financial portfolio that places him among the league’s elite, with a contract and endorsement list that warrants a closer look.

Cade Cunningham’s net worth in 2026

Since making his league debut in 2021, Cunningham has earned tens of millions in salary as part of his initial rookie scale contract and off-court partnerships. According to publicly available information, conservative estimates place his net worth between $8 million and $10 million.

Cade Cunningham

After missing a majority of the 2022-23 season due to a serious shin injury that required surgery, Cunningham came back with a chip on his shoulder and impressed in his return season, averaging 22.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.5 assists over 62 games.

Cunningham built on that performance in 2025, averaging 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 9.1 assists over 70 games, with usage and minutes both climbing, cementing his role as the central figure in the Pistons locker room. His performances last season earned him his first All-Star Game call-up. He also finished third in the race for the NBA Most Improved Player award.

Cade Cunningham contract breakdown

The 24-year-old signed a five-year, $269.09 million rookie scale contract extension with the Pistons on July 10, 2024. The deal confirmed the franchise’s belief that Cunningham was the man to lead their offense as the Pistons push for a championship.

The current contract will see him earn a guaranteed sum of $46,394,100 this season. If all goes as per plan, Cunningham is set to make $50,105,628 in 2026, $53,817,156 in 2027, $57,528,684 in 2028, and $61,240,212 in 2029. He will enter free agency after the 2029-30 season.

What are Cade Cunningham’s career earnings?

After signing his latest extension in 2024, Cunningham is among the ‘star-money’ earners in the league. While he may not be on par with the likes of Stephen Curry ($59.6 million), Nikola Jokic (55.2 million), Giannis Antetokounmpo (54.1 million), or Jayson Tatum ($54.1 million), he definitely is in the same ballpark. Here’s the breakdown of his overall career earnings in the league so far:

Team Year Salary Bonuses Detroit Pistons 2021 $10,050,120 NA Detroit Pistons 2022 $10,552,800 NA Detroit Pistons 2023 $11,055,360 NA Detroit Pistons 2024 $13,940,809 NA Detroit Pistons 2025 $46,394,100 NA Detroit Pistons 2026 $50,105,628 NA Detroit Pistons 2027 $53,817,156 NA Detroit Pistons 2028 $57,528,684 NA Detroit Pistons 2029 $61,240,212 NA

Cunningham is being paid as a franchise cornerstone on his max rookie extension. The Pistons star earns on par with players such as Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, and Evan Mobley, one tier below the largest veteran supermax deals.

Cade Cunningham’s brand deals and endorsements

Cade Cunningham already has an elite endorsement portfolio, mainly with Nike. Back in 2021, he signed a multi-year deal with the footwear and apparel company, reportedly the most valuable shoe deal of his draft class. In November 2025, he re‑signed with Nike on a new six‑year endorsement agreement that now elevates him to ‘signature athlete’ status.

As part of that deal, he would receive his own signature sneaker, which he wore for the first time in 2025, with his customized logo.

This makes him just the sixth active player in the league with a Nike signature sneaker line alongside LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Devin Booker, and Antetokounmpo.

In addition, the Arlington native had signed deals across industries, including plant‑based food (JUST Egg), energy drinks (UPTIME energy), cryptocurrency (BlockFi), and trading cards (Panini), prior to his 2021 debut.

“I definitely have been putting thought into it,” Cunningham told ESPN. “I’m not playing basketball just for fun anymore. It’s a business now, and that’s the blessing of it. I’m happy that I’ve gotten to get to this point to where I can make money doing what I’m doing. Marketing myself, I want to be fully authentic with who I am. I don’t want to take any marketing deals that don’t match who I am.”

All in all, one can clearly see how Cunningham’s on-court composure reflects in his business dealings as well. His ‘CEO’ mindset already sets him apart from his teammates as he aims to make a name for himself in the NBA. With a max‑level contract on the floor and a rare Nike signature line to his name, he is positioning himself as one of the defining stars of the next NBA era.