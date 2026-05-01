What Is Caris LeVert’s Ethnicity and Religion? Exploring His Background and Nationality

Caris LeVert is known in the NBA for being a smooth scorer and a very tough competitor. Born on August 25, 1994, he has played for teams such as the Brooklyn Nets, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and now the Atlanta Hawks. While fans love his skills on the court, his journey hasn’t been easy. He has overcome major injuries and even a serious health scare to stay at the top of his game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Off the court, Caris cares deeply about his family and his roots. He grew up in Ohio and has always stayed humble despite his fame. His background and the lessons he learned as a kid are the reasons he is such a resilient leader today. Here is a look at the personal side of Caris LeVert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is Caris LeVert from, and what is his nationality?

Caris LeVert’s nationality is American. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, and spent his childhood in a nearby town called Pickerington. He is a proud product of the Ohio basketball scene, which is known for producing very tough and dedicated players.

Imago Mar 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) drives around Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Even though his family has some connections to Canada—specifically the Brampton area in Ontario—Caris is an American citizen. He has spent his entire life living and playing in the United States, from his high school days in Ohio to his college years in Michigan and his professional career in the NBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Caris LeVert’s ethnicity and family background?

Caris LeVert’s ethnicity is Black. He comes from a hardworking family that taught him the value of education and sports from a young age. His mother, Kim, worked as a teacher, and his father, Caris Sr., was a graphic designer.

His family life faced a big challenge when his father passed away suddenly in 2010. Caris was only 15 years old at the time, and losing his dad forced him to grow up very quickly. He took that pain and turned it into motivation to succeed in basketball. He also has a brother named Darryl, who played college basketball, showing that athletic talent definitely runs in the LeVert family.

What religion does Caris LeVert follow?

Caris LeVert is a Christian. His faith helps him stay grounded, especially when life gets hard. He grew up in a household where faith was important, and he has carried those beliefs with him into his adult life.

His faith was tested in 2021 when doctors found a small cancerous mass on his kidney during a routine trade physical. Caris had to have surgery and a long recovery process. During that time, he spoke about how his faith in God and the support of his family helped him stay positive. He often says he feels blessed to be healthy and playing the game he loves.

Which high school & college did Caris LeVert attend?

Caris went to Pickerington High School Central in Ohio. He was a star there and led his team to a state championship. Even though he wasn’t the most famous recruit in the country, his hard work caught the eye of big college programs.

He chose to play college basketball at the University of Michigan. During his four years as a Michigan Wolverine, he became one of the best players in the Big Ten conference. He helped his team reach the national championship game and the Elite Eight. His strong college performance led to him being a first-round pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, starting his long and successful professional career.

Caris LeVert is a great example of how far hard work and faith can take you. From his early days in Ohio to becoming a star in the NBA, he has stayed true to his Black heritage and his Christian values. No matter what team he plays for, Caris remains a player who leads with character and never gives up, making his family and his hometown proud.