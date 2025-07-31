What Is Carter Bryant’s Ethnicity? Religion and Nationality Explained

Carter Bryant was selected as the 14th overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2025 NBA Draft. Standing at 6’8”, he recorded 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and one assist in 19 minutes on the court per game in his freshman year, shooting 37% from the three-point range. But beyond those numbers and stats, Bryant’s story is rooted in his family, culture, and purpose.

From growing up immersed in the deaf community to proudly carrying his heritage into the national spotlight. Carter Bryant’s identity is as multidimensional as his game. Bryant moves through life with a rare sense of self. He is not just a product of elite AAU circuits or college hoops. But a young man grounded in where he comes from and the people who shaped him.

What is Carter Bryant’s Ethnicity?

Carter Bryant is half African-American and half Latino. His father, D’Cean Bryant, is African-American and a former college basketball player at Long Beach State. D’Cean has played a central role in Carter’s life, both as a dad and as a coach throughout his high school years. His mother, Sabrina Torres is Latino, and a professional sign language interpreter. Her family’s cultural influence runs deep, and Carter has openly expressed pride in his Latino heritage.

via Imago Mandatory Credits: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Speaking about playing with San Antonio Spurs, Bryant said, “It means everything. For me, I’m just trying to represent everything as well as I can, whether that’s a Latino community, the deaf community, Riverside, California… along with the African-American community as well. I’m just proud to be myself every day and just represent myself and my community and my culture at a national level.”

Carter Bryant’s mixed ethnic background reflects the diversity of Southern California. And it’s a foundational part of who he is, both on and off the court.

What is Carter Bryant’s Religion?

Carter Bryant identifies as a Christian. This is how he describes himself. On Instagram, Bryant has written, “Child of Jesus Christ, Son of Sabrina and D’Cean ∞.” Even though he has not spoken publicly about attending church, his bio and lifestyle suggest that his faith plays an important and personal role in his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carter Bryant (@carterdbryant)

Even as he navigates the intense spotlight of the NBA, Bryant holds onto his faith and upbringing with a quiet kind of confidence.

What is Carter Bryant’s Nationality?

Carter Bryant is American. Born in Riverside, California on November 26, 2005, Carter is a U.S. citizen by birth, and represents the United States in every official basketball listing. From playing for Sage Hill School and Corona Centennial High School in California to spending his freshman season with the Arizona Wildcats, Bryant is a product of the American high school and college basketball systems.

His roots run deep in the Southern California hoops scene. His father D’Cean coached high school basketball across the state and once worked with NBA star Kawhi Leonard. His grandfather, Mike “Doc” Torres, is a USA Deaf Basketball Hall of Famer who played professionally in Puerto Rico. Carter grew up around high-level basketball, American athletic culture, and family road trips to gyms and camps across the country. That American basketball upbringing now continues in the NBA with the Spurs.

Bryant is proud of where he comes from. When he sat with students from Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children during his first Spurs media appearance, he wasn’t just posing for a photo op. He was home. “The deaf community means everything to me,” Bryant said, without hesitation. “I was so proud that my grandparents were deaf. I just loved every single piece of it.” San Antonio didn’t just draft a wing. They have drafted a culture-builder. A young man who knows exactly who he is.