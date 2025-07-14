What Is Cassidy Hubbarth’s Net Worth in 2025? Know All About Her Investments and Career Earnings

In the world of sports broadcasting, few journeys have been as dynamic—or as quietly influential—as Cassidy Hubbarth’s steady rise from local newsrooms to national primetime. Her path has been defined not by headline-grabbing controversies or splashy endorsements, but by a relentless work ethic and an uncanny knack for connecting with fans on and off the screen.

No wonder that Hubbarth has built a respected career as an ESPN sports anchor since joining the network in 2010, and her work has generated a substantial following – but her personal wealth remains relatively modest by celebrity standards.

What is Cassidy Hubbarth’s net worth?

Hubbarth has long been a familiar face for NBA fans, and her impressive career in sports broadcasting has come with a respectable financial payoff. As it stands, Celebrity Net Worth estimates her wealth to be around $500,000. This figure is based on her years of work in the field—ranging from hosting high-profile shows to reporting from the sidelines—but let’s be real: it probably doesn’t paint the full picture of her earnings.

And here’s why that number might soon look outdated.

In 2025, Cassidy Hubbarth stepped into a new spotlight as she joined Amazon Prime Video as the lead NBA sideline reporter. This wasn’t just a career move—it was a major leap, especially given Amazon’s massive 11-year, $20 billion media rights deal with the NBA. After nearly 15 years of working in elite sports media roles, her next paycheck is expected to reflect that experience. Industry watchers believe that someone helming Amazon’s fresh NBA coverage likely isn’t doing it for anything less than a lucrative offer.

Now, since neither ESPN nor Amazon has ever publicly shared her salary details, we’re left relying on a mix of reported numbers and informed guesses.

Cassidy Hubbarth’s salary breakdown

That $200,000 annual salary mentioned by Celebrity Net Worth seems to reflect her later years at ESPN, when she had grown into a full-time NBA host. But rewind to her early days—working for NBC’s Chicago affiliate and regional sports networks—and the pay was understandably much lower.

Once she proved her mettle, ESPN didn’t let her go easily. She landed multi-year deals that surely came with incremental raises, even though the network kept those details under wraps. When ESPN announced in 2022 that it had “re-signed NBA host and reporter Cassidy Hubbarth with a multi-year extension,” their statement talked up her passion and basketball knowledge, but kept quiet on the paycheck. However, if you consider her hosting duties on Hoop Streams and presence during the NBA Playoffs, it’s likely she was making at least a solid mid-six-figure income.

Generally, ESPN’s on-air talent can earn anywhere from modest sums to sizeable mid-six-figure salaries. With her tenure and visibility, Hubbarth fit comfortably in that middle-to-high bracket. By the time she left ESPN in 2025, she had become a trusted name in NBA circles—so it came as no surprise when Amazon brought her on board as their top NBA sideline reporter.

With Amazon shelling out $20 billion over 11 years for NBA rights, they’re clearly not skimping on talent. Insiders say she’s now sharing the lead broadcast team with Ian Eagle. And while Amazon hasn’t spilled any details about her salary, one thing’s almost certain: she’s earning more now than she ever did at ESPN.

Cassidy Hubbarth’s career earnings & highlights

When it comes to building a career in sports media from the ground up, Hubbarth’s journey is a textbook example of dedication and steady evolution. Her earnings over the years have come entirely from her media roles. Unlike some of her peers, she hasn’t leaned on endorsement deals or outside ventures to shape her net worth. Instead, it’s her work on camera—and a lot of it—that’s done the talking.

She first stepped into ESPN in 2010, not as the face viewers instantly recognized, but as a digital commentator. Fast forward a few years to 2013, and she had already made the leap to anchoring NBA studio shows. If you’ve followed ESPN’s NBA coverage at all over the last decade, chances are you’ve seen her courtside—reporting from regular-season games and even deep playoff battles on both ESPN and ABC.

But what really sets Cassidy Hubbarth apart is her ability to wear many hats. She didn’t just stick to one show or one role. She took charge of ESPN’s digital pregame show Hoop Streams, co-hosted The Hoop Collective—which also happened to be ESPN’s first all-female NBA podcast—and filled in as a guest host on some of the network’s biggest shows like Get Up, SportsCenter, and First Take. Even beyond basketball, she anchored college football studio coverage and hosted WNBA shows, proving her range in front of the camera.

Before all of this, she was grinding it out in local news. She worked as a traffic reporter and producer in Chicago at WMAQ, then found her way through stints at Comcast SportsNet, Big Ten Network, and Fox Sports South. If you’re wondering when she got her first big nod—it was when she earned a Southeast Emmy Award for covering SEC football on Gridiron Live. That early win was a clear signal of her talent and potential.

ESPN didn’t let that potential go unnoticed. In 2017, they recognized how she had continued to evolve and expand her repertoire, highlighting her growing impact in NBA and college football coverage, and handed her a multi-year contract extension. Another extension came in 2022, again reaffirming her place in the network’s core NBA coverage team. While neither of those deals revealed her salary, the message was clear—ESPN valued her work and backed her accordingly.

Her visibility wasn’t just limited to live games and studio shows. She featured on ABC’s Battle of the Network Stars in 2017 and gave interviews to Billboard, The Wrap, and The Chicago Tribune, further raising her profile in the public eye. Then came the moment no long-time viewer could ignore.

In April 2025, during a nationally broadcast NBA play-in game, ESPN broke the news—Hubbarth would be leaving after 15 years with the network. On-air tributes followed, with commentators emotionally noting that next year she’ll be part of Amazon’s package. For viewers who had grown up watching her courtside, it felt like the end of an era. All-in-all, as of 2025, her net worth has been estimated at around half a million dollars, but the move to Amazon is expected to bring in a much bigger paycheck.

