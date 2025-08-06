What is Chris Boucher’s Net Worth and Salary in 2025?

Chris Boucher has carved out a unique NBA journey, rising from relative obscurity to becoming a respected role player in the league. Known for his hustle, shot-blocking ability, and the memorable “Slim Duck” nickname, Boucher has grown into a dependable contributor. And now, his recent move to the Boston Celtics has sparked fresh attention, not just for his play but for his earnings and overall financial standing.

So, let’s take a closer look at Boucher’s finances.

What is Chris Boucher’s Net Worth?

Chris Boucher’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be around $53 million. This includes his NBA salary earnings, endorsements, and off-court activities. The number reflects a steady financial trajectory for a player who once entered the league on a two-way contract.

Chris Boucher’s Contract Breakdown

Year Team Salary 2017-18 Golden State Warriors $75,000 2018-20 Toronto Raptors $2,045,649 2020-22 Toronto Raptors $13,520,000 2022-25 Toronto Raptors $35,250,000 2025-26 Boston Celtics $3,287,409

After signing a three-year, $35.25 million fully guaranteed deal with the Toronto Raptors in 2022, Boucher earned a base salary of $10.81 million during the 2024–25 NBA season. However, in August 2025, he signed a new one-year deal worth $3.3 million with the Boston Celtics. The contract is fully guaranteed, and he is expected to take on a key role in the team’s frontcourt.

Chris Boucher’s Career Earnings

Year Annual Salary 2017-18 $75,000 (two-way) 2018-19 $457,418 (two-way) 2019-20 $1,488,967 2020-21 $6,500,000 2021-22 $7,020,000 2022-23 $12,690,000 2023-24 $11,750,000 2024-25 $10,810,000 2025-26 $3,287,409

Boucher’s journey began on two-way and minimum deals before his 2020–21 breakout. From there, he steadily increased his earnings, leading up to his current deal with Boston. After seven seasons with the Raptors, Toronto’s 2019 championship squad, Boucher moved on in 2025. Boston cleared roster and financial space by trading Georges Niang and two second-round picks to Utah, paving the way for Boucher’s signing.

Celtics insiders confirmed the one-year deal’s low-cost, fully guaranteed nature, signaling Boucher is expected to play a key rotation role. Analysts also note that the move fits Boston’s strategy of reducing luxury tax exposure while maintaining competitiveness. Boucher became the final member of that championship-winning team to leave.

Chris Boucher’s Endorsements and Off‑Court Income

Chris Boucher is best known for his endorsement deal with Slim Jim, where he’s leveraged his “Slim Duck” moniker in national and Canadian marketing campaigns. His quirky nickname and slim build have made him a standout in branding terms. Though not publicly quantified, these endorsements are estimated to provide a steady source of off-court income.

Additionally, Boucher gives back through basketball camps and youth empowerment initiatives in Montreal. These programs increase his public image and brand value while creating future income potential through NIL-style engagements. His role in the community, especially in Quebec, makes him one of the more visible Canadian NBA players off the court.

His growing fan base has also increased brand appeal, with Boucher occasionally collaborating with fashion and sneaker brands for limited-release merchandise. However, none have been formal long-term endorsement contracts.

Chris Boucher’s College and Professional Career

Boucher’s path to the NBA was unconventional. Born in Saint Lucia and raised in Montreal, he started playing basketball seriously only in his late teens. He first turned heads at Northwest College in Wyoming, an NJCAA program, before transferring to Oregon. Boucher became a defensive anchor at Oregon and was named to the All-Pac-12 Defensive Team. A torn ACL derailed his draft hopes in 2017, but he clawed back, signing a two-way contract with Golden State.

It was in Toronto, however, where Boucher made his mark, winning an NBA title in 2019 and eventually earning a long-term deal. Known for his defensive hustle, shot-blocking, and rebounding, Boucher developed into a valuable rotation piece. He is currently top 20 in blocks per minute during his peak seasons with the Raptors.

As of 2025, his move to the Celtics represents a fresh opportunity and a test of consistency in a playoff-bound roster. With a veteran-heavy frontcourt, Boucher’s athleticism and ability to stretch the floor make him an intriguing fit, particularly in small-ball lineups or as an energy player off the bench. His financial stability, bolstered by years of steady NBA paychecks and a few clever endorsements, mirrors the journey of an athlete who built his fortune from the ground up.