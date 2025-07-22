What Is Chris Manon’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Looks like Chris Manon’s next stop is Los Angeles! After his Summer League stint with the Warriors, the Lakers are set to sign him on a two-way deal, giving them some extra backcourt depth behind Marcus Smart and Gabe Vincent. But with a healthy roster, he’s likely to spend most of his rookie season in the G League with South Bay Lakers. In seven Summer League games, he quietly averaged 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.4 blocks in just 17.1 minutes. But who exactly is Chris Manon — and where did his story begin?

What is Chris Manon’s nationality?

If you’re wondering where Chris Manon’s basketball journey really began, it’s right in Milford, New Jersey—that’s his hometown and where it all started. Born on December 9, 2001, Chris grew up in Milford and proudly carries his American nationality. Now 23 years old, the 6-foot-5 guard with a solid 195-pound frame has come a long way since those early days. After high school, he took his talents to St. Thomas More School in Connecticut for a prep year in 2020, sharpening his skills before stepping into the college game.

via Imago

College life saw Chris splitting his years between Cornell and Vanderbilt, and man, he sure left his mark. At Cornell, he became a unanimous first-team All-Ivy League pick, averaging 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists as a senior—leading the Ivy League in steals with 2.17 per game. His junior year wasn’t any less exciting—11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, plus setting Cornell’s single-season steals record with 63. After transferring to Vanderbilt for his graduate year, Chris played all 33 games with 26 starts, posted 6.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, and led the team with 56 steals—that iconic game-saving block against Tennessee is still talked about.

What is Chris Manon’s ethnicity?

Chris Manon’s game may speak volumes on the court, but behind that defensive grit and hustle is a proud Dominican heritage that’s very much a part of his story. Born to Wilfredo Manon, Chris carries his Dominican roots with him, even as he carved out his basketball journey growing up in Milford, New Jersey. Media often highlight how his Dominican descent shapes both his background and his game — a connection that quietly threads through his college years at Cornell and Vanderbilt, and now, his shot with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Summer League, and now with the Lakers.

What is Chris Manon’s religion?

When it comes to Chris Manon’s faith, there’s really nothing out there that confirms what he believes in—or even if he follows a specific religion. As of now, there’s no public information about whether he identifies as Christian or practices any faith. It just hasn’t been a part of what’s known about him. So, for now, that part of his story stays private.

With the Lakers moving fast and Marcus Smart right at the center of it all, one thing’s for sure — Chris Manon’s on the move. Whether it’s with the South Bay Lakers or fighting for a shot on the main roster, he’s most probably a part of LA’s next wave. And by the looks of it, his story’s far from settled.