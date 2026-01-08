What Is Corey Kispert’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

For many NBA players, their story begins on draft night. For Corey Kispert, it started generations earlier—inside a family shaped by athletic excellence, discipline, and deeply held faith. While Kispert is now making headlines as a new face in Atlanta, the roots of his sharp basketball IQ and steady professionalism trace back long before his NBA career ever took form.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Born and raised in Washington, Kispert grew up immersed in sports culture and structure, influenced by a family legacy that valued preparation as much as talent. That upbringing—blending athletic pedigree with personal conviction—helped mold him into more than just an elite floor spacer.

It shaped the mindset that carried him from his hometown to the NBA stage, and now, to the next chapter of his career in Atlanta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is Corey Kispert from? What is Corey Kispert’s nationality?

Corey Kispert was born on March 3, 1999, in Edmonds, Washington, a coastal city north of Seattle. He is an American national, born and raised in the United States with roots deeply tied to the Washington area.

Corey led King’s High School to its second straight title, and was named the MVP of the State Championship Tournament. The four star recruit was snubbed by Virginia but he chose Gonzaga over Notre Dame which kept him in Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corey Kispert (@ckis24) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

At Gonzaga, he was a consensus first-team All-American and helped lead the Bulldogs to the NCAA National Championship game in 2021. He managed it while completing his MBA after earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2020, earning Academic All-American of the Year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Kispert also earned titles like WCC Player of the Year and the Julius Erving Award as the top small forward in the nation.

After changing his mind on the 2020 NBA draft, Kispert returned to Gonzaga. He was heading into the 2021 NBA draft with the intent to stay in Washington.

He even attended charity events with the Wizards. When the Wizards selected him 15th overall, he was reunited with his Gonzaga teammate, Rui Hachimura.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Corey Kispert’s ethnicity?

Corey Kispert, of Caucasian descent, grew up immersed in a family legacy of athletic excellence. He is the grandson of Dainard Paulson, a former American Football League standout who set the league’s single-season record for interceptions.

His father, Craig Kispert, shone as a basketball player, while his mother, Deri, excelled in volleyball—both earning star status as college athletes at Seattle Pacific University.

ADVERTISEMENT

The parents were uniquely positioned to recognize their children’s budding athletic talent. “[I knew] when he started beating me in 1-on-1 at about seven years old,” Craig Kispert told a Washington news outlet about seeing his athletic potential in elementary school.

“He’s just always been able to do things that other kids his age just can’t,” Deri said. “He’s one of those kids that can just see it and do it.”

Deri’s father, Dainard, hoped Corey would pick up a football and become an NFL quarterback in the future. His parents didn’t push him into football due to concerns about the physical risks, but they also didn’t stick to one direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, they encouraged him to try basketball, baseball, golf, and track and field. All of which he excelled in.

When Corey developed a jumpshot in junior high, his parents knew he had the most potential in basketball. Trips from Edmonds to DC became a common occurrence for the family, often for Corey’s games.

Now the family will have a longer commute to Atlanta on the occasion that they can watch him play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Corey Kispert Christian?

Kispert has been open about his Catholic faith since he was in college. Amid the mental toll an undefeated season and the pandemic took, he volunteered at Gonzaga’s Office of Mission and Ministry during Lent in the lead-up to March Madness.

In 2023, he married his college sweetheart and fellow basketball athlete, Jenn Wirth, in a Catholic ceremony at the Mission Basilica San Juan Capistrano in San Clemente, California.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple has been actively involved in community outreach throughout college and Kispert’s NBA career. Corey and Jenn will likely be moving to Atlanta together now.