What Is Daniss Jenkins Net Worth in 2026? Detroit Pistons Star’s Contract, Salary & Career Earnings

Daniss Jenkins has proven to be an under-the-radar gem in the NBA for a long time now. This particular Pistons player made headlines once again with a terrific display against the Raptors in their most recent game on March 31, 2026, netting 21 points along with five rebounds and five assists. This is precisely the reason why Detroit has remained loyal to him. He may not have the most glamorous reputation among his teammates, but he sure knows how to make an impact at crunch time.

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What is Daniss Jenkins’ Net Worth?

Daniss Jenkins’ net worth in 2026 will likely be between $1 million and $2 million. The primary source of his income would be NBA salary plus contract bonuses. A minor fraction of it would come from endorsements and college-era earnings. A player who entered the league without the limelight, which usually accompanies a first-round pick, is sure to have a pretty good financial beginning. His financial journey is yet to be fully unfolded. Though the groundwork is laid.

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Imago May 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) celebrates a three-point basket in front of Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) in the second half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The main driver is simple: he is finally on a standard NBA deal, which is a huge step up from two-way contract money. Add in bonuses and the possibility of more commercial work as his role grows, and his net worth has room to rise quickly. Jenkins is not in the “big-money star” tier yet, but he is no longer in the category of players scraping by on call-up money either.

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Daniss Jenkins’ Salary & Contract Breakdown

After earning a promotion from his two-way deal in February 2026, Daniss Jenkins convinced the Detroit Pistons to reward him with a reported two-year contract worth nearly $8 million. The deal included a team option for the 2026–27 season, giving Detroit flexibility while allowing Jenkins the opportunity to prove he deserves a long-term role with the franchise. The contract came after he consistently showcased his composure, shooting, and reliability whenever the Pistons needed him most.

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According to SalarySwish, Jenkins was set to earn roughly $3.81 million during the 2025–26 season, with the second year valued at around $4 million if Detroit exercised its option. That marked a massive leap from his 2024 two-way contract, where he earned $578,577.

The rise from two-way uncertainty to a standard NBA contract reflected more than just financial growth; it was a validation of the persistence and hard work that defined Jenkins’ unconventional path to the league.

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Detroit Pistons 2024–25 $578,577 (Two-Way Contract) None reported Detroit Pistons 2025–26 $636,434 (Two-Way Contract)* None reported Detroit Pistons 2025–26 $3,809,524 (Standard NBA Contract) None reported Detroit Pistons 2026–27 $4,000,000 (Team Option) None reported

*The 2025–26 two-way contract was later voided after Jenkins signed a standard two-year NBA deal in February 2026.

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Daniss Jenkins’ Career Earnings

Daniss Jenkins has earned an estimated $4.3 million to $4.5 million during the early stages of his NBA career, primarily through his two-way contracts and later promotion to a standard NBA deal with the Detroit Pistons.

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While that figure is modest by NBA standards, it represents a major achievement for an undrafted guard who had to battle through multiple schools and developmental contracts to reach the league. His earnings reflect the unconventional journey he took to establish himself professionally.

Jenkins’ financial rise accelerated after Detroit converted his two-way contract into a reported two-year, nearly $8 million deal. The sizable jump highlighted the organization’s confidence in his growth and rewarded the impact he had begun making in the Pistons’ rotation.

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A Look at Daniss Jenkins’ College and Professional Career

Daniss Jenkins took an unconventional college path, playing for four different programs: Pacific, Odessa College, Iona, and St. John’s, while steadily developing his game at every stop. During his final season at St. John’s University, Jenkins averaged 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 85.1% from the free-throw line. Beyond the numbers, he established himself as a reliable floor general and offensive leader.

Jenkins also excelled at Odessa College, where he earned NJCAA Division I First-Team All-America honors and was named WJCAC Player of the Year. His journey reflected years of persistence and steady improvement, especially after going undrafted. Through two-way contracts and consistent play, Jenkins eventually earned a standard NBA deal with the Detroit Pistons, completing one of the hardest-earned rises to the league.

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Imago Mandatory Credits: @r/DetroitPistons/Reddit

Daniss Jenkins’ Brand Endorsements

Jenkins is not yet a major endorsement magnet, and that is normal for a player at this stage of his career. There is no big national-brand portfolio attached to his name right now, at least not publicly. Most of his income still comes from basketball, not commercials or signature deals.

That said, his profile is rising, and that is where endorsement opportunities usually begin to show up. If he keeps producing in Detroit and becomes a steadier rotation piece, local brands and smaller sports partnerships could easily come into play. For now, his brand value is tied to one thing: proving he belongs. And honestly, that can be just as powerful as a flashy ad campaign.

The next few games matter a lot for Jenkins because this is where he turns momentum into trust. He has already shown he can handle bigger minutes, and Detroit has seen enough to keep giving him a look. With the Pistons still figuring out how much they can lean on him, every strong performance pushes him closer to a bigger role. That is the real next step for Jenkins, not just staying in the league, but becoming the kind of guard coaches trust when the game gets uncomfortable.