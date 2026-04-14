What Is De’Anthony Melton’s Ethnicity and Nationality? Golden State Warriors Star’s Background and Religion

Somewhere between the steal-and-transition baskets and the scramble-for-loose-balls sequences that earned him the nickname “Mr. Do Something,” there is a quieter version of the Golden State Warriors guard. He grew up the child of a college basketball player and a college football player, one of six siblings in a North Hollywood household where athletic competition was less of a choice than the ambient temperature of daily life.

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That depth of character rarely gets discussed when his name comes up, because the on-court version is just too relentless to look away from. For those wanting to understand the full picture of De’Anthony Melton, his roots, his background, his ethnicity, and what is publicly known about his faith, here is the complete account.

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Where Is De’Anthony Melton From and What Is His Nationality?

De’Anthony Melton is American. He was born on May 28, 1998, in North Hollywood, California, and grew up in the Los Angeles area. His neighborhood is in the San Fernando Valley within the city of Los Angeles. It is a region that has produced several notable NBA players, like the Ball brothers, Jrue Holiday, and Nick Young, over the decades.

He is 27 years old and currently plays for the Golden State Warriors, having re-signed with the franchise on a one-year deal in October 2025 following his recovery from ACL surgery.

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What Is De’Anthony’s Ethnicity and Family Background?

De’Anthony Melton is African-American. His parents are Monique Young and Anthony Melton, from whom he takes his middle name. The family is based in the Los Angeles area.

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While Melton has not made detailed statements about his extended family heritage beyond what is publicly documented, it is through official team bios. His father, Anthony Melton, gave De’Anthony his first name, a common naming tradition in African-American families in which children’s names honor or reflect a parent’s name.

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Which High School & College Did De’Anthony Attend?

He attended Crespi Carmelite High School in Encino, California, and graduated in 2016. Crespi is an all-boys Catholic college preparatory school and a powerhouse in Southern California high school basketball.

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Melton became the program’s all-time leading scorer and led the team to back-to-back California state championships in 2015 and 2016, which were the first titles in program history during his tenure.

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In his senior season, he averaged 20.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. He subsequently was named the CIF Southern Section Division III Player of the Year in 2016, earning MaxPreps All-State First Team honors, and was selected to the L.A. Times All-Area and the Daily News Player of the Year teams.

Furthermore, he was one of three finalists for Mr. Basketball, the state-wide player of the year award, and is still considered one of the strongest players in Crespi’s program history.

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After he graduated from High School, Melton committed to the USC Trojans of the Pac-12 Conference. In his first year at USC, he averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.9 steals per game across 36 appearances, with the last 25 as a starter.

He became the first freshman in NCAA Division I basketball since the 2001-02 season to record at least 300 points, 150 rebounds, 100 assists, 60 steals, and 35 blocks in a single season. That was a benchmark that, at the time, put him in company with Dwyane Wade.

Also, he led the Pac-12 in total steals that year with 69 and ranked second in steals per game. However, Melton did not play in the 2017-18 season, as in September 2017, federal prosecutors announced charges related to widespread corruption in college basketball, including against USC assistant coach Tony Bland.

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Melton was indefinitely suspended by USC in connection with the investigation due to a family member’s alleged involvement. He was never personally charged.

Following the suspension, he announced on Feb. 21, 2018, that he was withdrawing from USC and declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft. He was then selected in the second round with the 46th overall pick by the Houston Rockets and then traded to the Phoenix Suns before his rookie season began.

What Religion Does De’Anthony Melton Follow?

De’Anthony Melton has not made any public statements about his religious beliefs or faith affiliation. There have been no interviews, social media posts, or official team profiles that reference a specific religion, denomination, or spiritual practice on his part.

However, it is known that he attended Crespi Carmelite High School, which is a Catholic institution administered by the Carmelite order. Students at Crespi receive a Catholic education as part of the school’s curriculum.

Moreover, attendance at a Catholic school does not confirm a student’s personal religious affiliation, and no public record indicates that Melton identified as Catholic or with any other denomination.