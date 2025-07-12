What Is Dell Curry’s Ethnicity? Everything You Need to Know About Stephen Curry’s Father’s Nationality, Hometown, and Religion

When it comes to understanding the greatness of Stephen Curry, it’s impossible to ignore the legacy behind him. His father, Dell Curry, may not be draining logo threes or pulling off Houdini handles like his son, but his impact on and off the court runs just as deep. A former NBA sharpshooter himself, Dell laid the foundation long before Steph became a global icon. Curious about the man behind the legend? From ethnicity to hometown to faith, here’s everything you need to know about Curry Sr.

Dell Curry is now thriving in retirement, serving as a longtime commentator, a trusted team ambassador, and soon stepping into a national spotlight as an Amazon NBA analyst. Off the mic, he shares stories and laughs with Steph on their joint podcast, blending basketball insights with fatherhood wisdom. But there’s more to Dell than his resume. Here’s a closer look at the man behind the MVP: his background, his roots, and the steady presence he’s always been.

What is Dell Curry’s Ethnicity?

Dell Curry is of African-American ethnicity, a heritage deeply connected to the rich cultural and athletic legacy that has shaped professional basketball. This identity played a significant role in his upbringing and influenced the values he instilled in his children, including NBA stars Stephen and Seth Curry. Rooted in pride and discipline, Dell’s background reflects a broader story of Black athletes who have transformed the sport and American culture alike.

His heritage not only paved the way for his own successful 16-year NBA career but also shaped the character of his family. Dell passed on not just basketball skills, but taught his children the importance of humility, hard work, and staying true to themselves, and the calm and composed Chef who still rules the 3pt, is an example of that bloodline. The legacy continues to resonate through Steph and Seth, who carry forward the pride and resilience of their African-American roots on and off the court.

What is Dell Curry’s Nationality and Hometown?

Dell Curry is an American and was born on June 25, 1964, in Harrisonburg, Virginia. However, it was in the small, tight-knit town of Grottoes, nestled in the Shenandoah Valley, where he was raised and where his early athletic journey truly began. Growing up in this rural setting, Dell faced limited resources but found ample opportunity to develop his skills, laying the foundation for the sharpshooter he would become.

Dell Curry (left) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) hug before the game at Chase Center.

In Grottoes, with modest sports facilities but unlimited determination, Dell honed the iconic jumper that would soon light up NBA arenas. His upbringing taught him the importance of hard work and showing up every day with purpose, a work ethic that would become the DNA of the Curry family legacy, passed down to future generations of basketball stars.

What is Dell Curry’s Religion?

Dell Curry is a practicing Christian. Faith isn’t a footnote in the Curry family story; it’s the framework. He and his ex-wife, Sonya, raised their children in a devout Christian household where prayer, scripture, and service weren’t optional…they were essential. Together, they co-founded the Christian Montessori School of Lake Norman in North Carolina, aiming to nurture both minds and spirits. Dell’s belief in God has been a constant in his life, guiding him through the highs and lows of his career and fatherhood. It’s the same faith that became the compass for his eldest son, Stephen Curry.

Dell’s belief system shaped Stephen Curry into the person we see today, a global icon who has never hidden his faith or family values. As the great Chef once said, “I put believer first, because that is supposed to be the roots of everything that I do as a believer, as a husband, as a father.” That foundation came straight from Dell and Sonya. Dell didn’t just teach Steph how to shoot. He taught him how to stand tall, stay grounded, and trust God’s plan…even when things didn’t go according to the scouting report.

And now, as the Curry boys carry the torch, Steph with the Golden State Warriors, Seth is making his own mark in the league. While Dell watches with the eyes of a father and the heart of a believer. He’s not shouting from the sidelines. He’s watching late-night West Coast games in Charlotte, flipping between TVs, sometimes texting about grandkids more than basketball. “That’s the fun part about being a dad and a fan and knowing what they’re going through as far as being an NBA player. Sometimes, you just need to talk about everything but basketball when you’re having a rough patch,” Dell told PEOPLE.

Dell Curry’s story is woven into the very fabric of the Curry dynasty. He’s not just Steph’s dad. He’s the architect of a legacy, the steady hand behind the revolutionary one. And as fans, we owe him a nod of respect every time Steph hits a deep three and points to the sky. Before there was “Curry Range,” there was simply Dell doing the work, walking in faith, and showing what greatness built from the ground up really looks like.