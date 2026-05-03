What Is Deni Avdija’s Net Worth in 2026? Portland Trail Blazers Star’s Contract, Salary & Career Earnings

Deni Avdija is a versatile forward from Israel who has completely transformed his career. After starting out with the Washington Wizards, he moved to the Portland Trail Blazers in 2024. Known for his high basketball IQ and all-around skills, he has recently made a massive leap, becoming an All-Star and a top contender for the 2026 Most Improved Player award.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As of April 2026, Avdija is playing the best basketball of his life. He recently stunned fans with a historic 41-point, 12-assist performance in a Play-In win against the Suns. His journey from a young prospect in Tel Aviv to a centerpiece in the NBA has not only boosted his fame but also his financial standing.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Deni Avdija’s Net Worth in 2026?

Deni Avdija’s net worth in 2026 is estimated to be around $12 million. This is a significant increase from earlier years, thanks to his high-paying professional contracts and growing popularity on the world stage.

Imago Jan 30, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

His main source of wealth is his NBA salary. He is currently playing under a multi-million dollar extension that provides him with a steady, guaranteed income. Beyond his salary, Deni earns money through endorsement deals and his new business venture, Turbo, a protein ice cream brand he launched in late 2025. As the first Israeli-born NBA All-Star, he has a massive international following, making him very attractive to big brands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deni Avdija’s Salary & Contract Breakdown

Deni Avdija is currently playing under a four-year, $55 million rookie extension. He signed this deal in late 2023, and it is widely considered one of the best value contracts in the NBA today because his performance has far exceeded his pay.

The contract is unique because his salary actually decreases slightly every year. This “front-loaded” structure gives him more money upfront while giving the Trail Blazers more flexibility in the future. Here is the year-by-year breakdown of his current contract:

Portland Trail Blazers 2024-25 $15,625,000 — Portland Trail Blazers 2025-26 $14,375,000 — Portland Trail Blazers 2026-27 $13,125,000 — Portland Trail Blazers 2027-28 $11,875,000 —

Deni Avdija’s Career Earnings

By the end of the current 2025-26 NBA season, Avdija’s total career earnings from his basketball salary will reach $50,341,348. If he completes his current contract through 2028, his total on-court earnings will climb to $75,341,348. Given his current status as an All-Star averaging over 24 points per game, his next contract is expected to be massive. It is likely moving him into the category of players earning $30 million or more per year.

A Look at Deni Avdija’s College and Professional Career

Deni Avdija did not play college basketball in the United States. Instead, he turned professional at age 16 with Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel. He made history as the youngest MVP in the Israeli League and led his national team to a gold medal at the FIBA U20 European Championship in 2019.

His NBA journey began when the Washington Wizards selected him 9th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. He spent four seasons in Washington, where he slowly developed from a role player into a reliable starter. In 2024, he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. Since arriving in Portland, his game has reached a new level.

In the 2025-26 season, he is averaging career highs in points (24.2), rebounds (6.9), and assists (6.7), officially becoming a legitimate NBA superstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Deni Avdija’s Brand Endorsements

Off the court, Deni is a major icon. His marketability comes from his clean-cut image and his status as a national hero in Israel. In November 2025, he branched out into the business world by launching Turbo, a protein ice cream brand named after his own nickname.

While he keeps many of his business details private, he has a major footwear and apparel deal with Nike. He also partners with several high-end tech and fashion brands in both the U.S. and Israel. As he continues to rack up All-Star selections, his off-court income from sponsorships is expected to grow.

Deni Avdija’s story is a perfect example of hard work and steady growth. From a teenager playing soccer in Israel to an All-Star for the Portland Trail Blazers, he has proven his doubters wrong. With a net worth of $12 million and career earnings that will soon pass $50 million, Deni has secured his financial future while becoming a symbol of pride for basketball fans in Israel and Portland.