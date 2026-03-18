What Is Derrick White’s Net Worth in 2026? Contract Breakdown, Earnings, Salary, Endorsement Deals and More

Derrick White is undoubtedly the Boston Celtics’ unsung hero during their 2024 title run. While he wasn’t getting the same attention as Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, he proved himself as an elite two-way role player. He has grown from a late-first-round pick to one who has steadily increased his value on and off the court.

On the court, he is averaging career highs in points (17.5) and assists (5.7). With the increased attention, fans want to know just how much the former Colorado star has earned in his career.

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That being said, let’s take a deep dive into Derrick White’s net worth in 2026, his NBA contract, salary earnings and top brand endorsement deals.

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What is Derrick White’s Net Worth 2026?

Derrick White boasts an estimated net worth of $10-13 million, fueled by his impressive NBA career earnings totaling around $80 million to date (projected to hit $106 million including his current season), according to Spotrac.

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He inked a lucrative four-year, $118 million extension with the Boston Celtics in 2024, earning about $26.35 million in the 2025-26 season.​ Traded to the Celtics from the Spurs in February 2022, the former San Antonio standout has become indispensable in Boston. His elite spacing from beyond the arc and lockdown defense, highlighted by two All-Defense honors, make him a terror for opponents on both ends.

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Derrick White’s Contract Breakdown and Salary

White initially signed a four-year rookie-scale contract with the San Antonio Spurs in 2017, worth $8.5 million. He signed an additional four-year rookie-scale extension in 2021 worth $70 million.

Currently, White is on a veteran extension contract, signed on July 1, 2024.

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What is Derrick White’s Salary?

White is well-paid but clearly below the superstar tier. While he is in the top five on the Celtics’ roster, his numbers dwarf those of Tatum ($62.7 million) and Brown ($57.1 million).

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Here’s a look at an annual breakdown of his salary since arriving in the league.

Team Year Salary Bonuses San Antonio Spurs 2017 $1,404,600 N/A San Antonio Spurs 2018 $1,667,160 N/A San Antonio Spurs 2019 $1,826,325 N/A San Antonio Spurs 2020 $3,516,284 N/A San Antonio Spurs/ Boston Celtics 2021 $5,646,757/ $10,031,814 N/A Boston Celtics 2022 $17,142,857 N/A Boston Celtics 2023 $18,857,143 $50,000 N/A Boston Celtics 2024 $19,821,429 N/A Boston Celtics 2025 $26,350,000 N/A

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Derrick White’s Career Earnings

White has played eight seasons in the league for two different teams. Throughout his career, he has earned $106,314,369, with the majority, $84,368,186, coming from Boston, and the remaining $18,446,183 from the Spurs.

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Derrick White’s Brand Deals And Endorsements

While he may not carry the same weight as Tatum or Brown, his portfolio is well-positioned. His endorsement deals are mostly focused in the Boston area, with prominent beer company Beer Adams leading the list.

Additionally, he signed a deal with Boston Dental, a partnership that began after they treated him for his infamous chipped tooth. White is also an investor in the non-alcoholic drink Spindrift.

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Let’s take a look at some of his key endorsements:

Samuel Adans (Boston Beer Company)

Culture Pop Soda (a Boston-based probiotic soda brand)

Berkshire Bank

Boston Dental

Bazooka (Bazooka Joe)

In summary, he has endorsement partnerships across beverage (beer and soda), banking, health care (dental), consumer goods, and entertainment.