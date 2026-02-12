What Is Devin Booker’s Net Worth in 2026? Contract Breakdown, Earnings, Salary, Endorsement Deals and More

From a 13th overall pick to one of the NBA’s highest-paid superstars, Devin Booker’s rise has translated into a massive financial empire in Phoenix. Booker took some time to prove his worth on a developing roster. He finished the season on the All-Rookie Team, signaling the start of his rapid ascent to NBA superstardom. After spending seven years with the Suns, he is now a household name in the Grand Canyon State. Today, that trajectory has placed Booker among the league’s financial elite.

Devin Booker Net Worth 2026

As of 2026, Devin Booker’s net worth is $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The five-time All-Star is a cornerstone of the Suns and one of the highest earners in the league. He is slated to make $53,142,264 this campaign as part of his four-year designated veteran extension deal with the Suns.

Imago Dec 18, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Booker’s annual NBA salary now sits alongside superstars like Nikola Jokic ($55.2M a year/veteran supermax), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($54.1M a year/veteran supermax), and Jayson Tatum ($54.1M a year/designated rookie supermax).

This season, Booker played in 43 games for Phoenix, averaging 25.2 points, four rebounds, and 6.3 assists as the Suns gear up for another postseason outing. He’s also expected to appear in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in Inglewood.

Devin Booker Contract Breakdown

In July 2025, Booker signed a two-year, $133.25 million maximum contract extension with the Suns, tacked on to the end of his current deal that ends in 2027. He will reportedly earn a whopping $64,065,951 (2028-29). His second year includes a player option, but he could earn $69,191,227 (2029-30) before entering free agency ahead of the 2031 NBA season.

His latest extension puts him in the same earnings bracket as Oklahoma City Thunder superstar and reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The latter signed a four-year extension (2027-2031) worth $273.3M with an average annual salary of $68,325,600.

What is Devin Booker’s Career Earnings Salary?

Devin Booker earned a total of $9,985,165 as part of his rookie scale contract with the Suns between 2015-18. His designated rookie extension contract (2019-23) saw him take home $158,253,000. His current four-year designated veteran extension deal (2024-2027) will see him earn a guaranteed sum of $220,441,984, with an average annual salary of $55,110,496. Finally, his two-year max extension will see him pocket around $133.25 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $66,628,589.

Devin Booker’s Career Earnings

Team Year Salary Bonuses Phoenix Suns 2015 $2,127,840 NA Phoenix Suns 2016 $2,223,600 NA Phoenix Suns 2017 $2,319,360 NA Phoenix Suns 2018 $3,314,365 NA Phoenix Suns 2019 $25,579,688 NA Phoenix Suns 2020 $29,467,800 NA Phoenix Suns 2021 $31,650,600 NA Phoenix Suns 2022 $33,833,400 NA Phoenix Suns 2023 $36,016,200 $50,000 (NBA Cup) Phoenix Suns 2024 $49,205,800 NA Phoenix Suns 2025 $53,142,264 $53,093 (NBA Cup)

Devin Booker’s Brand Deals And Endorsements

Booker has built one of the deepest business and endorsement portfolios among active NBA stars, centered on his multi-year Nike deal plus a cluster of tech, food, beverage, and media companies. The former Kentucky Wildcats star signed a shoe deal with Nike as a rookie. He penned an extension with the American sporting giant in 2022 that will see him stay on as one of the main faces of the franchise until at least 2029. He was also featured on the cover of NBA 2K23.

A post shared by Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball)

Nike has built on the ‘Book’ line that includes Book 1 and Book 2 footwear and apparel. His unique deal includes “creative lifestyle collaborations” that transcend standard basketball campaigns. Booker also had a Nike Air Force 1 collaboration inspired by his Moss Point High School colors, reiterating their belief in the star.

His business portfolio also includes equity‑plus‑ambassador roles in COCO5 (all-natural sports drink), Foot Locker (shoe retailer), Buzzer (sports app), Overtime (sports media), and GoPuff (on-demand delivery platform). He has also featured in promotional campaigns for Beats by Dre and Corona in the past.

Additionally, Booker is big on philanthropy and firmly believes in giving back to the community. His “Devin Booker Starting Five” initiative in Arizona has committed $25 million across 20+ youth‑focused nonprofits. He also serves as a Special Olympics Global Ambassador, participating in inclusion‑driven campaigns and events.