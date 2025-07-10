What Is Devin Booker’s Salary? Current Contract, NBA Career Earnings, and More About Phoenix Suns All-Star

In an era where NBA stars routinely chase rings across zip codes, Devin Booker is bucking the trend—and the Phoenix Suns are rewarding him for it. While LeBron James is flirting with a Lakers exit and Kevin Durant landed in Houston, Book has doubled down on the franchise that drafted him in 2015. His loyalty now comes with a massive five-year, $316.6 million price tag—the highest annual extension in NBA history. And the feelings of the fanbase?

“He earned it. Booker is the definition of LOYALTY. My goat deserves this 🐐,” one wrote. “Devin Booker is the type of dude you retire a jersey for,” another chimed in. These aren’t just social media sentiments—they reflect the growing recognition of Booker’s rare blend of performance, consistency, and commitment in an increasingly transactional league.

Let’s break down what this deal really means for Booker, his legacy, and the future of the Suns.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

What is Devin Booker’s contract with the Phoenix Suns?

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Devin Booker recently signed a whopping 2-year, $145 million maximum contract extension with the franchise. The same would take him through the 2029-30 season. With that, his contract timeline now stretches through 2030, marking a potential 15-year run with the franchise. This deal follows his current four-year, $220.44 million extension signed in 2022, which still has three years remaining.

Here’s the breakdown of Booker’s total guaranteed money from 2025 onward:

Current extension: 2025-25 to 2027-28 ~ $171.2 million

2025-25 to 2027-28 ~ $171.2 million New extension: 2028-29 to 2029-30 ~ $145.35 million

2028-29 to 2029-30 ~ $145.35 million Total: $316.6 million

The first year of the new extension—$69.88 million—is tied to 35% of the projected 2028–29 salary cap, with a 10% annual increase baked into projections, per Bobby Marks of ESPN. It’s a figure that could shift as the cap evolves, but the structure reflects Booker’s elite stature.

According to Charania, via CAA’s Jessica Holtz and Melvin Booker, it’s also the largest per-year extension in NBA history to date. That said, by the time the new extension kicks in, some other players might end up receiving extensions that provide them with a bigger amount. Given how the salary cap is adjusted each year, it wouldn’t be a surprise. Although Devin Booker may not remain the highest-paid player in the league, he will remain in the Top 10 then.

What is Devin Booker’s career earnings from the NBA?

The new contract now marks the 3rd extension that Devin Booker has received from the Phoenix Suns. Not everyone can claim to have received so many extensions from a solo team, given that the pursuit of championship contention and scope for improvement have driven many to change teams. However, the Phoenix Suns have seldom backed away from highlighting Booker’s value through money.

Devin Booker was drafted 13th overall by Phoenix in 2015 and signed his rookie contract for $9.98 million over four years. Since then, he’s steadily climbed the financial ladder with three contract extensions, all with the Suns:

2018 – Five years, $158.25 million

2022 – Four years, $220.44 million

2024 – Two years, $145.35 million (starts in 2028–29)

According to HoopsHype, Devin Booker’s total earnings from the NBA currently stand at a whopping $217.37 million ($240.855 million when adjusted for inflation). Thanks to that, and the endorsement deals the player has signed with brands like Nike, Beats By Dre, etc, his current net worth stands at $58.3 million, according to Forbes.

Year Annual Salary 2015-16 $2,055,840 2016-17 $2,223,600 2017-18 $2,319,360 2018-19 $3,314,365 2019-20 $27,285,000 2020-21 $29,467,800 2021-22 $31,650,600 2022-23 $33,833,400 2023-24 $36,016,200 2024-25 $49,205,800

Needless to say, Booker’s on-court consistency has made him the Suns’ most bankable asset. Since entering the league, he’s become a four-time All-Star, a 2021 Finals leader, and one of the most efficient clutch scorers in basketball. In 2022, he played a significant part in helping the Suns to a franchise-best 64 wins and finished 4th in MVP voting. In 2024–25, he put up 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and a career-high 7.1 assists per game.

via Imago Feb 3, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts after scoring against the Portland Trail Blazers to make Booker the Suns’ all-time leading scorer in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

He’s also logged 60+ games in 8 of his 10 seasons, an underrated trait in today’s load-management era. When providing the extension, Suns GM James Jones marked the player’s contribution by stating, “Devin, with his work ethic and commitment to excellence, has established himself as one of the league’s best players, elevating himself and our organization”.

Despite the Suns’ shaky recent form and an evolving roster, Booker remains the franchise’s anchor.

Roster changes, cap chaos, and Booker’s role in the rebuild

As of the 2025-26 season, the Suns are $90.7 million over the cap, $23.4 million above the first apron, and $11.5 million above the second apron, per Spotrac. Financial flexibility is scarce, which makes Booker’s presence—and long-term commitment—all the more crucial.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Phoenix’s front office? They have embraced change:

Kevin Durant traded to Houston in return for Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green.

Bradley Beal potentially headed for a buyout.

New head coach, Jordan Ott, becomes D-Book’s 8th in 10 seasons.

And yet, The Athletic’s John Hollinger had reported that Phoenix was initially “bullish” on going ahead with the extension. But as the dust settled from their offseason reshuffle, they made a defining choice: build around Devin Booker. With this extension, Booker is positioned to spend his entire prime—and likely career—with the Suns. That’s increasingly rare in the modern NBA and places him in elite company among franchise lifers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Apr 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is introduced prior to the first half of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

As Phoenix navigates the next phase of its identity—with Booker as the face, leader, and culture-setter—the only piece left is hardware. He’s earned the money. He’s earned the fans’ trust. Now it’s time to chase the ring that would cement his name in Suns history forever.