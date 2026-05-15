What Is Devin Vassell’s Net Worth in 2026? San Antonio Spurs Star’s Contract, Salary & Career Earnings

Devin Vassell is a star shooting guard for the San Antonio Spurs. He is known for scoring from anywhere on the floor and for his tough defense. Since he was drafted in 2020, he has turned into a major leader for the team’s future. His path from an overlooked high school player to a hundred-million-dollar star is a great story of hard work.

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As of April 2026, Vassell is one of the most reliable players in the NBA. The Spurs showed how much they value him by signing him to a massive long-term deal. This contract makes him one of the highest-paid players in the team’s history.

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What is Devin Vassell’s Net Worth?

As of 2026, Devin Vassell’s net worth is estimated to be around $19 million. While this is already a lot for a 25-year-old, it is expected to rise sharply very soon due to his high salary.

Imago wFeb 8, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) throws the ball inbound against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

His money comes from a few different places. The biggest part is his guaranteed NBA paycheck. He also has the chance to earn extra bonuses by hitting certain goals on the court. On top of that, he has started signing deals with brands that want a young, talented athlete to represent them.

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Devin Vassell’s Salary & Contract Breakdown

Devin Vassell is currently playing under a five-year, $135 million contract extension with the San Antonio Spurs. This deal is fully guaranteed, meaning the team will pay him the full amount no matter what.

The contract is structured to give the team some breathing room in their budget, so his pay changes slightly each year. In the current 2025-26 season, he is earning much more than he did when he first started in the league. Here is a look at his salary over the next few years.

Team Year Salary Bonuses San Antonio Spurs 2024-25 $29,347,826 — San Antonio Spurs 2025-26 $27,000,000 — San Antonio Spurs 2026-27 $27,000,000 — San Antonio Spurs 2027-28 $24,652,174 — San Antonio Spurs 2028-29 $27,000,000 —

Devin Vassell’s Career Earnings

By the time this season ends in April 2026, Devin Vassell will have earned a total of $75,153,698 from his basketball salary. If he stays with the Spurs for the rest of his current contract, his total career earnings will reach $135 million. This makes him one of the most successful players in his draft class in terms of money.

A Look at Devin Vassell’s College and Professional Career

Devin Vassell played college basketball at Florida State University for two years. He wasn’t a very famous player when he started, but he quickly proved himself. By his second year, he led the team in scoring and was named to the All-ACC Second Team. He became known as a player who could hit three-pointers and guard the other team’s best player at the same time.

The San Antonio Spurs picked him with the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He started out coming off the bench but worked his way into the starting lineup by his second year. He has improved his scoring average almost every single year, going from just 5 points per game as a rookie to nearly 20 points per game lately. He has played his entire career for the Spurs and is now one of their most important veterans.

Devin Vassell’s Brand Endorsements

Devin Vassell stays pretty quiet off the court, but his success has caught the eye of several companies. He has a shoe and clothing deal with Nike, and he often wears their newest sneakers during games.

As a key face of the Spurs, he also works with local businesses in San Antonio. He has also appeared in ads for technology and lifestyle brands. These deals help him earn even more money on top of his regular basketball salary. Even though he isn’t as flashy as some other stars, his reputation as a hard worker makes him a great partner for many brands.

Devin Vassell has used his talent and his work ethic to build a very successful life. With a net worth of $19 million and much more on the way, he has secured his financial future at a young age. As he continues to lead the Spurs back toward the playoffs, his fame and fortune will only grow.